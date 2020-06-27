Kayaking lessons to be taught

Missouri State Parks is offering a Learn2 Paddle kayaking program this summer, and St. Joe State Park, located between Farmington and Park Hills, is one of the locations. Registration for the free kayaking instruction starts July 20 for the Aug. 27 session, which will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
This program is for those who want to experience kayaking but are not sure where to start and for those who want to get out on the water but don’t own a kayak. Missouri State Parks offers kayaking instruction on how to paddle and have a safe, enjoyable time on the water.
The free, two-hour kayaking instruction sessions are being offered at the state parks of Current River, Wakonda, Ha Ha Tonka, Pomme de Terre, Finger Lakes, Crowder, Table Rock, Knob Noster, St. Joe and Stockton.
Missouri State Parks supplies the equipment and the expertise. Participants supply the enthusiasm and eagerness to discover nature and a new skill.
Missouri State Parks will provide kayaks, paddle and instructors. Participants are encouraged to bring life jackets due to ongoing public health concerns; however, there will be life jackets provided for those who need to borrow one to participate. Visitors are strongly encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines, come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, and to stay home if they are sick.
For a list of participating state parks, registration dates and instruction dates, visit mostateparks.com/learn2paddle.
Participants must be at least 10 years old. Children 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The classes are free, but registration is required. Visit mostateparks.com/learn2paddle to register. When on the registration website, participants will need to enter "Learn2" in the Search Text box. The classes currently open for registration will pop up. All slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information about Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
