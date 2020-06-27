Kayaking lessons to be taught

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Missouri State Parks is offering a Learn2 Paddle kayaking program this summer, and St. Joe State Park, located between Farmington and Park Hills, is one of the locations. Registration for the free kayaking instruction starts July 20 for the Aug. 27 session, which will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This program is for those who want to experience kayaking but are not sure where to start and for those who want to get out on the water but don’t own a kayak. Missouri State Parks offers kayaking instruction on how to paddle and have a safe, enjoyable time on the water.

The free, two-hour kayaking instruction sessions are being offered at the state parks of Current River, Wakonda, Ha Ha Tonka, Pomme de Terre, Finger Lakes, Crowder, Table Rock, Knob Noster, St. Joe and Stockton.

Missouri State Parks supplies the equipment and the expertise. Participants supply the enthusiasm and eagerness to discover nature and a new skill.