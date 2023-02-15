Making the healthy choice is not always the easy choice when it comes to food, but it can still be fun. That was the message of the edible arrangements class held in Fredericktown recently.

Abigail Weekley, RD, LD, WIC nutritionist at the Madison County Health Department, hosted a "Being Fruitful" edible arrangements class. The free cooking class explored the benefits of fruits while letting everyone have fun playing with their food.

Each participant left class with a full arrangement of fruit flowers made of watermelon, strawberries, pineapple, grapes, cantaloupe and honeydew.

"Eating fruit has many health benefits," Weekley said. "People who eat fruits and vegetables as part of an overall diet may lower their risk for certain diseases. Fruits provide nutrients needed to maintain your healthy body."

Weekley said most fruits are low in fat, sodium and calories, and they do not have cholesterol.

The first month of 2023 has already passed by and, statistically, that means 64% of the people who made New Year's resolutions have already abandoned them. Eating healthier is one of the most common resolutions, Weekley said, and shared some tips and recipes.

"Easy and obtainable changes are the key to long-term success," Weekley said. "It is important to take the time to slow down and enjoy the treats that you allow yourself. The beneficial word here being 'allow.' Restricting food can lead to a binge and can negatively impact your relationship with food. This can lead to many years of yo-yo dieting and guilt towards food."

Weekley said it is okay to have cookies, just remember to have them in moderation and enjoy them.

"It takes 3,500 calories over the calories you burn a day to gain a pound," Weekley said. "So although one may feel that they have messed up, it is unlikely that any progress made can be undone in a single day. Water weight from excess sodium can cause a temporary increase in weight the next day. It can take 3-4 days for weight to show an accurate number after a binge, so try to not be discouraged."

Weekley said, usually when the body is craving something, you need something, whether it be emotional or biological.

"Allowing yourself to choose dinner based on what you are craving — savory, rich, spicy, sweet— can actually cause you to eat less because you feel satisfied," Weekley said. "It can be easy to overeat other foods while trying to satisfy a craving, so listen to your body."

Another tip to remember, which Weekley says may sound simple but can be effective is, you do not have to eat all of your food when you are eating out.

"If it makes you feel better to put it in a to-go container and eat the rest of it at a different meal," Weekley said, "nothing says you have to eat until you can’t move or feel comfortable. Many ingredients and food labels are available upon request. Don’t be afraid to ask."

Eating out can definitely be hard for some people, especially on a diet, but fast food almost seems impossible. Weekley said, fast food may be the only option we have for food for a meal because of our busy lives, but you still have choices.

"Choosing a small fry or a small meal can be helpful," Weekley said. "Fast food can be labeled as bad by some but sometimes food is food and food is fuel. Again, having a 400-calorie McChicken will not reverse any progress you have made before that day. Everything in moderation."

Weekley said, diets are so compelling because of the instant reward of weight loss, but many diets are unsustainable and the weight loss is only temporary. Even worse, each time someone loses weight and gains it back, it is usually accompanied by five extra pounds.

"Don’t be scared of simple foods like sandwiches, soups, and crackers," Weekley said. "Fitting convenience foods into a busy lifestyle does not have to be a bad thing. In the end, it’s about listening to your body’s fullness cues and simply enjoying your lunch. Just make sure that you have enough protein and fiber to get you to supper time."

Weekley said choosing a low-calorie salad may seem like a good option for lunch, but a lack of protein and calories can often lead to overeating at dinner. She said it is about creating a nice balance of greens, carbs, and protein which can provide fullness until you are ready for your next meal.

Weekley provided a day's worth of healthy meal ideas. First, she suggests two easy-to-prep breakfast items.

"Breakfast burritos are so easy to make and are great for meal prepping," Weekley said. "Using low-fat turkey sausage, eggs, onion, peppers, low-fat cheese, and high-fiber tortillas is a wonderful way to start the day off with protein and fiber to keep you full until lunch. Also, you can make turkey sausage, egg, and cheese English muffins and freeze ahead of time for a quick nutritious breakfast."

Weekley said an easy trick to keep the sandwiches fresh includes wrapping them tightly in plastic wrap before freezing and then wrapping them in a damp paper towel before microwaving.

For lunch, she suggests a savory sweet potato hash, with red pepper flakes be added for extra spice.

Ingredients include one pound of chopped sweet potatoes, a green bell pepper, a red bell pepper, 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, salt and pepper to taste. This recipe can also be topped with salsa or greek yogurt if desired.

Weekley said, chop the sweet potatoes by hand or with a processor (leave the skin on), saute the pieces in oil on medium heat and cover until softened. Then, chop the remaining veggies and add them to the skillet, season and enjoy.

For dinner, she recommends a refreshing chickpea salad paired with seasoned chicken breast. The recipe calls for two 15-ounce cans of drained and rinsed chickpeas, a large, diced cucumber, a diced red bell pepper, two cups of halved cherry tomatoes, 1/4 cup of diced red onion, 4 ounces of feta cheese crumbles, 1/4 cup finely chopped parsley and lemon vinaigrette to taste.

These three meals will keep you fueled through the day and are sure to bring the flavor and fun to healthy food., she said.