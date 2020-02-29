Keeping Heritage Hall alive and thriving

“The Space Museum is unbelievable, (museum director) Earl Mullins has gone above and beyond,” Williams said. “Everything he’s done in there has been out of his pocket, with the renovation and all that. He’s done a remarkable job.”

The museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, and visitors can see how a former meeting room for the city council has been transformed into a creative learning facility dedicated to the history of space exploration.

The Well Life Center has been ticking along as well, Williams said, with a steady stream of health club members walking the indoor track and working out on the machines. Anyone who wants to join the Well Life Center and see where the old St. Joe Lead engineering offices used to be can visit six days a week, Monday through Friday 7 a.m.-6 p.m., or Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Well Life Center is also the way one accesses some of the more interesting, less-seen parts of Heritage Hall. The old pool room, installed in the 1990s as part of the former tenant’s Well Life business, is now a storage room, but the smell of chlorine and the wave-pool are still around.