Keeping Heritage Hall alive and thriving

She’s more than 110, but Bonne Terre’s massive Tudor building, Heritage Hall, looks pretty amazing for her age.
A tour of the place reveals all the hallmarks of a time when things were built to last — heavy, solid-wood doors on huge hinges, simple-but-elegant light fixtures, hardwood floors, staircases with a comfortable rise, and brick, wood and stucco finishes to the Elizabethan Age exterior.
“They literally don’t build them like this anymore,” said Paul Williams, who was involved in the building’s major renovation in the mid-1990s. He continues to keep a hand in its ongoing maintenance and development.
“To build a place like this today, you couldn’t afford it,” he said.
Indeed, it takes a pretty penny just to maintain the 1909 building. That’s why, on March 7 at 7 p.m., a trivia night fundraiser is being held at Heritage Hall, 118 E. School St. The cost is $20 per person, with up to 10 people per table. Mulligans are included, as well as food, snacks and soft drinks. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Jeff Cauley, North County Intermediate assistant principal, is coming up with the trivia questions.
“He does a good job of balancing hard questions with a few softballs so no one comes away feeling too foolish,” Williams said. “He once put together 10 questions in a category called Potpourri. We thought that meant trivia on a variety of topics, but no, it was 10 questions about potpourri.”
Williams was walking around the building pointing out the highlights and future projects before his meeting later with fellow trivia committee members Bill Cotton, Brian Boyer and Nicole Wood.
The building is essentially quartered into four portions, Williams said. The massive staircase bisects the Well Life Center and Space Museum on the ground floor, and former St. Joe offices and the ballroom-kitchen area on the second floor.
Bonne Terre Services, which took the deed to Heritage Hall from the city in 1994 in order to renovate it through grants, donations and fundraisers, installed an elevator in the middle, but Williams said much needs to be done to improve its handicap accessibility.
“The back of the building is completely handicap accessible, but we’d like to improve the front and make it easier for people to enter,” he said. “The main front door, for one thing, weighs a ton and gives people fits.”
Williams said the roofing is an ongoing project.
“The front of the building has a massive, asphalt-shingle roof. What you can’t see on the top, is a flat roof,” he said. “The asphalt shingle roof, we replaced two years ago. In the back, which is the flat part, it’s about 25 years old and nearing the end of its service, so we’re raising money for that.”
Williams said enough money for routine maintenance is generated by rent from the Space Museum, the Well Life Center, and a massage therapy business upstairs, but to tackle projects beyond the scope of “routine,” extra fundraising efforts are imperative.
“The Space Museum is unbelievable, (museum director) Earl Mullins has gone above and beyond,” Williams said. “Everything he’s done in there has been out of his pocket, with the renovation and all that. He’s done a remarkable job.”
The museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, and visitors can see how a former meeting room for the city council has been transformed into a creative learning facility dedicated to the history of space exploration.
The Well Life Center has been ticking along as well, Williams said, with a steady stream of health club members walking the indoor track and working out on the machines. Anyone who wants to join the Well Life Center and see where the old St. Joe Lead engineering offices used to be can visit six days a week, Monday through Friday 7 a.m.-6 p.m., or Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Well Life Center is also the way one accesses some of the more interesting, less-seen parts of Heritage Hall. The old pool room, installed in the 1990s as part of the former tenant’s Well Life business, is now a storage room, but the smell of chlorine and the wave-pool are still around.
The safe room off the track used to house engineers’ plans and underground maps for the mines, but it now is a workout room. The basement is also accessed from the Well Life Center, and while the landing is a storage facility, the basement is largely empty, save for a path to the portion under the Space Museum, which Mullins uses as a work room.
“It looks like a big building from the outside, and when you start to walk around in it, it just seems to get even bigger,” Williams said. “But they just don’t build them like this anymore, and it’s a worthwhile endeavor to keep it up.”
