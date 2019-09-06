Nearly a decade ago, Bernard Laiben became interested in learning more about the former schools that once made up the current West St. Francois County School District.
His curiosity eventually led to the creation of a museum in Leadwood.
The museum, called the Historical Society of Leadwood and Surrounding Communities Museum and School Archives, opened in July 2015. It has now celebrated its fourth anniversary. The museum is open on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 5:30 to 7 p.m. or by appointment by calling 573-701-3951.
Those who find local history fascinating might want to plan to attend the next event at the Historical Society of Leadwood and Surrounding Communities Museum and School Archives. The next event is the Sept. 10 presentation at 7 p.m. by Tom Dunlap and Rick Poston titled, “Indian Relic Collecting in St. Francois County.” This event is free and will be held at the museum in the lecture hall.
How curiosity led to a museum
When Laiben's interest began in the history of West County Schools, he was the district's band director. Being from Festus, he did not know much about the history south of the De Soto area.
“You get in the town and really start to learn about the history and you fall in love with the area,” Laiben said. “Then you want to start saving the history when you realize things have been thrown away.”
As Laiben began to dig deeper into local history, he learned 14 schools that had once been part of the West County School District: Leadwood, Frankclay, Irondale, Hazel Glen, Wortham, Hickory Grove, Davis Crossing, Mitchell, Rock Springs, Randolph Springs, Stoney Point, Hughes, Hunt and Rice. The majority of the schools closed around 1950 due to consolidation.
For the last few years, Laiben has been visiting former students and collecting information and photographs about the schools. He had even collected student rosters and mementos. Once Laiben had gathered some information, he realized his next goal was to put together a book.
“But then I realized I couldn’t just study the schools,” said Laiben. “I also had to study the community.”
Laiben said schools are the heartbeat of any community, especially the West County community. His research soon stretched to include current and former small towns of the area.
Eventually, he was directed to Leadwood resident Nedra Queen, a local historian who had already written a book titled "The Early Days of Leadwood."
“She was a superstar to me,” said Laiben. “She lived in town and graciously agreed to talk to me.”
Queen welcomed Laiben into her home. Since then, he’s been there many times. Each time he leaves, Queen sends him home with a huge stack of things to scan for the museum or donated items.
“Nedra has been one of the main people who have made (the Leadwood Museum) possible,” said Laiben.
Dunlap, another local resident, graduated from Leadwood High School in 1964. He agreed that Queen was the person to consult due to her excellent memory.
Queen and Laiben struck up a friendship and a partnership. They began collecting things, Laiben storing them at the former middle school in Leadwood when he was band director.
After he retired from West County, he talked to Charlie Boyer, local funeral home director, about opening a museum in his Leadwood building. Boyer wasn’t sure he had the right facility for it.
Another area resident, Mary Van-Lear (Mrs. Bob) Yount, had also been a great collector of local history. After she passed away, it was at her funeral that Boyer agreed to allow Laiben to use one of the funeral home’s rooms to display the artifacts.
Laiben spent about eight months painting, stripping and cleaning the floor of the room, purchasing and installing cabinets, and more.
The historical society started around 2013 with 24 members.
Boyer loves the museum. He said it’s the best thing he could have ever done with the extra room at Boyer Funeral Home. The funeral home opened in 1906 under John S. Boyer, Charlie’s great uncle. Charlie and his son Brian now have five funeral homes in Leadwood, Park Hills, Bonne Terre, Desloge and Farmington.
“Charlie has been completely supportive of the museum,” said Laiben, “and a great landlord. We really appreciate his support of our historical endeavor.”
Laiben said he adds new things every month. He’s always looking for Leadwood and Irondale items on eBay.
Recently Laiben bought some letters online and didn’t realize he was bidding against local resident and West County High School teacher Barb Steel. These letters, which were located in California and had been written between a lady in Leadwood and a friend in Washington, D.C., happened to be written by Steel’s relatives. Somehow later, Laiben discovered it was Steel who had been bidding against him. Once he realized this, he scanned the letters he had won against her, kept the copies, and gave her the originals of everything he purchased.
Another local resident, Ila Miller, had a father who purchased the old Mitchell school back in the 1950s and turned it into a church. Miller has allowed Laiben to scan many of her old photographs.
Former West County Schools custodian Joey “Jody” Barton also saved items for Laiben. He found everything from old trophies to yearbooks to furniture. Instead of throwing away such important artifacts, Barton saved them for Laiben when he heard about the effort to create a local museum. He also gave Laiben an entire set of the large wooden mascot cutouts that hung in the former high school (and later middle school) gymnasium.
Another item Laiben found online was a 1934 Leadwood class ring, located in Illinois.
A policeman from Fredericktown brought him a calendar plate of the former McMullin Grocery Store. Laiben said the officer just showed up one evening at the museum with plate, which is a little more than 100 years old. He had purchased it at a yard sale in a box of things. He and his son wanted the museum to have it so others could enjoy it.
“That is just one of many stories,” said Laiben, “of how we get the items in our museum. Things come from everywhere.”
Earlier in the summer, Randy Wilmont came into the museum around the anniversary of D-Day. Wilmont’s father, Leonard Wilmont, a 1940 graduate of Leadwood High School, had been on the beach at Omaha.
“He was part of the first wave in,” said Laiben. “Leonard was one of the first Navy Seals in to cut through the barbed wire.”
Randy presented Laiben with the basketball uniform his dad wore when he played for the state championship in the 1940s. He also donated another item to the museum: the book "Assault on Normandy," which he said features Leonard’s photograph on the front. The famous photo appeared in Time magazine and was taken during the assault on Omaha Beach during World War II.
Dunlap worked for Leonard from 1968-1971, who he described as “a good man but very tough.” Dunlap blasted rock underground at Pea Ridge Mine in Washington County.
Years ago, almost all small towns had their own high school. But when those schools closed, much of their history was lost.
“At one time Frankclay was a booming town,” said Dunlap. “That was the place to go.”
Now, Frankclay is a small, sleepy community located along Route M.
It's another reason why Laiben wanted to start the local museum. When he first started thinking about the project, he was sitting at the house of his friend, local resident Kevin Lewis.
“I said out of the blue, when they tear down these buildings with the signs above the doors, where does all that stuff go? Do they just destroy it?”
Lewis later suggested to Laiben that they meet up at the Leadwood firehouse. He had saved a special placard, the concrete sign that had been above the door to the 1908 Leadwood School. The firehouse location was the original site of the school.
Dunlap said it’s important to save these pieces of history like Lewis did. Dunlap spent four years at Wortham, four years at Frankclay and four years at Leadwood schools.
“History doesn’t mean as much to people nowadays,” Dunlap said. “Now people want to just tear down the old buildings to put up new buildings and parking lots. There’s no character in these new buildings.”
Another resident, Harry Brown, agreed. “It’s important to remember the older people and how things were at one time,” he said.
Brown said he never thought he’d be involved with local history. “But I love history,” he said. “It’s one of my favorite subjects.”
He was born in the area but moved to St. Louis with his family after his dad lost his job at the mines. They returned to Leadwood in 1969. Brown said loves the Leadwood community and has no plans to leave.
Laiben enjoys talking about local history with Dunlap and Brown when they're able to visit the museum. They reminisce and talk about older residents who have passed away. They enjoy it when Queen and other area residents stop by the museum, and are fond of spending time with Rick and Jack Poston, both of whom have great stories to share.
“I learn a new story from Tom and Harry and Rick and Nedra every time they come in,” said Laiben. “We really enjoy our time together reminiscing on Tuesdays at the museum.”
He continued, “I’ve met a lot of people through this endeavor. I’ve gone to a lot of funerals of people I’ve gotten to know. There have just been so many people who have helped tremendously with the museum. You get to know these people very well and when they pass on, it’s very hard. They’ve become close friends.”
Laiben met Rich and Joyce Nolan at a funeral of resident Bab Poston. Joyce told him that she had a 1923, St. Joseph time clock that she received from “Bosco” Hammond, her former father-in-law. He received the clock as a retirement gift from St. Joe Lead Company. When she offered it for display in the museum, Laiben jumped at the chance.
Laiben got the clock stripped down, cleaned and put back together. It now works and hangs in the museum.
“Bernard can do anything,” said Dunlap. “He fixes all kinds of things and makes them new again.”
Because the museum receives so many donated or loaned items, Laiben adds a label to everything when it enters the museum. He wants people to know where, when and who donates or loans items. He also keeps a log book in which each item is cataloged to include the name of the person who loaned or donated it, the story behind it, and the date.
“We’re a history museum,” he said, “and the story of the item is just as important as the item itself. I want people to know where something came from and how it came to be with us here at the museum.”
The museum houses a bank safe with a detailed story. Laiben spent about two years trying to track it down. When he first talked to Rick Poston, the local bank had already signed paperwork to sell the business to First State Community Bank. When he contacted the bank, they had already finalized donating the building to Habitat for Humanity. He called Habitat for Humanity's executive director, Linda Dickerson, who said he could have the safe.
When it came time to retrieve the 3,000-pound safe, it took about a dozen people to pull it from the building.
“When they made the safe, they didn’t want anyone to throw it on the back of a horse and take it out,” said Laiben.
Rick Poston has a large collection of bank-related items. Some of the things are from the former Owl Creek Bank in town. Each time he visits the museum, he brings donations.
Sometimes items are loaned to Laiben or the museum. Brown recently loaned the book "Our Lead Belt Heritage" by Henry C. Thompson. This book is about when lead and copper were first found and mined in the area.
Another interesting piece of history is the antique cash register gained from the old Karsch Grocery Store, which started in Leadwood. This is in the same location of the recently closed Dave’s Market in town near Leadwood City Hall. The original Karsch store wasn’t in use at the time it burned.
The cash register was purchased at auction for $10 by Bonne Terre business owner Kevin Pearce. The cash drawer was locked, but Pearce took it to his office and displayed it on a table for many years. One day, a man who was visiting asked about the cash register. Pearce said he hadn’t been able to open the drawer, so the man asked if he could try. He used a small door on the side of the register to simply pop open the drawer. Inside, they found a 1943 repair ticket pasted to the bottom of the drawer and made out for Karsch Grocery in Leadwood.
When Pearce donated the piece to Leadwood’s museum, he told Laiben to “bring a dolly because it’s extremely heavy.”
For a small community, the area is rich in history. Outlaw Sam Hildebrand was one of the most notorious guerrilla leaders to operate in Southeast Missouri. He was born in 1836 and lived in a home that had been built by his father near Big River.
The Hildebrand family built a house in Bonne Terre, on what is now Highway 47. Around that time, he would spend time at the Dick Berryman home located on old Highway 8, where they would train Southern guerrillas.
Dunlap cleaned at the Hildebrand home in Bonne Terre. Both houses, Hildebrand and Berryman, are still standing.
Anyone can join the Historical Society of Leadwood and Surrounding Communities for $20 a year. Members receive six newsletters that rehash the area’s interesting history.
If someone has an item to donate or loan to the museum, contact Laiben at 573-701-3951 or email blaiben@outlook.com.
