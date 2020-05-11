KFMO, B104 radio stations receive awards

Local radio station AM1240 KFMO and sister station B104.3 FM Classic Hits received four first-place awards from the Missouri Broadcasters Association (MBA). The announcement was made on April 21.
KFMO brought home two first-place awards in broadcast excellence. For the fourth consecutive year in a row, KFMO was awarded “Play-by-Play” for the Central Christmas Tournament Championship girls’ basketball game between Ste. Genevieve and Steelville, broadcasted by Sports Director Greg Alan. The other first-place award was in the “Complete Newscast” category judged on presentation, content, continuity and news judgment by News Director Mike Ramsey.
“These awards are simply confirmation of the belief and passion this staff possesses to serve this local community” said Chelley Odle, vice president and general manager of KFMO and B104 radio. “We are honored to be recognized by the experts in our field and plan to bring continued excellence in broadcasting to our listeners.”
Sister station B104.3FM brought home two awards as well. A first-place win in the category of “Air Talent- Morning Show” was given to The Morning GO! with Audra Caine, who was cited as an Outstanding on-air personality/morning show, judged on overall entertainment value, community service, promotions, and special event coverage. The final first-place decoration was awarded to B104.3 in the category of “Promotion," for a campaign promoting the station’s Plinko Game at Farmington Country Days.
B104.3 Operations and Program Director Audra Caine said, “When you are given the privilege of working with such an established and talented group, you can't help but feel excited to come to work every day. We work hard, day in and day out, to inform, entertain, and achieve.”
Caine said the station has achieved its goals in the eyes of industry professionals but there is more hard work ahead.
“This year, we hit the goal of achievement, according to other professionals in the industry. What a great compliment! We are all excited, honored and humbled. Now, we need only work to meet the needs of our listeners, community and advertisers, all while informing and entertaining each day. I am proud to work alongside the staff at both B104.3 and KFMO,” she said.
AM1240 KFMO and B104.3 radio have received more than 35 first-place awards from the MBA since 1998. Each year, the MBA recognizes outstanding achievements in both radio and television in the state. The organization represents 355 radio and television stations in Missouri.
Odle says she couldn’t be more proud of her team.
“I’m so proud of this team of broadcasters and the entire team at MKS Broadcasting. They are an amazing group of people that love what they do and are passionate about being present in our community. They work hard… very hard and for that hard work to be recognized by the industry is validation.”
The award ceremony is held at the MBA convention each year; however, for the first time since the MBA started giving out awards 50 years ago, the organization canceled their annual convention and awards banquet set for June 5-6 at Lake of the Ozarks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The MBA plans to hand-deliver the awards to stations this summer.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.