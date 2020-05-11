KFMO, B104 radio stations receive awards

B104.3 Operations and Program Director Audra Caine said, “When you are given the privilege of working with such an established and talented group, you can't help but feel excited to come to work every day. We work hard, day in and day out, to inform, entertain, and achieve.”

Caine said the station has achieved its goals in the eyes of industry professionals but there is more hard work ahead.

“This year, we hit the goal of achievement, according to other professionals in the industry. What a great compliment! We are all excited, honored and humbled. Now, we need only work to meet the needs of our listeners, community and advertisers, all while informing and entertaining each day. I am proud to work alongside the staff at both B104.3 and KFMO,” she said.

AM1240 KFMO and B104.3 radio have received more than 35 first-place awards from the MBA since 1998. Each year, the MBA recognizes outstanding achievements in both radio and television in the state. The organization represents 355 radio and television stations in Missouri.

Odle says she couldn’t be more proud of her team.