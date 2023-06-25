The Fredericktown Lions Club Rodeo enjoyed two beautiful evenings June 16-17 at the Fredericktown Lion's Club Rodeo grounds, drawing huge crowds to watch the cowboys and cowgirls compete.

The rodeo, which has been an annual event in Fredericktown for 59 years, kicked off both nights with an opening ceremony including a patriotic playing of "that ragged old flag" as a cowgirl carried the American flag by horseback around the arena.

This year the event had five special guests. Lyman Elders, Harold Thomas, Troy Cureton, Dale Tidwell and his wife Margaret are a few of the original organizers of the first Fredericktown Rodeo 59 years ago. Friday night also marked Mr. and Mrs. Tidwell's 49th wedding anniversary.

The action-packed program featured many events, keeping the crowd entertained both nights. The calf riding and junior bulls are always crowd favorites, watching the youth fearlessly display their riding talents.

Rodeo Committee Chairman Dave Ward even joined in on the bull riding fun, taking on a wild one out of gate one. As those in the crowd took to their feet, the gate opened and the bull walked out of the gate as if in slow motion. Shortly after the scores were in, Ward had a 95-point ride.

The rodeo also included classic events like team roping, where skillful teamwork between a header and heeler was on full display. The crowd erupted in applause as riders demonstrated their ability to rope and restrain a steer in the fastest possible time.

Organizers expressed their gratitude to the dedicated volunteers and sponsors whose contributions made the event possible. Their efforts ensured the Fredericktown Lions Club Rodeo was an enormous success, bringing the community together and creating lasting memories for all who attended.

As the dust settled in the arena, the conclusion of the rodeo marked the end of a truly spectacular weekend. The Fredericktown Lions Club Rodeo once again showcased the spirit and talent of local riders, leaving attendees eagerly anticipating next year's 60th anniversary of the event.

A special thanks went out to the City of Fredericktown, Madison County Ambulance District, Cherokee Pass Fire Department, Madison County Sheriff's Department, and all of the volunteers who worked tirelessly to make the show possible.