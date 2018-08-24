The Fredericktown Elementary School students enjoyed their new playground equipment for the first time last week as the 2018-19 school year got underway.
Principal Joe Clauser said the new equipment is taller, has more slides, a tunnel and a rock climbing wall. He said students have told him they love having the new additions.
"The old equipment was over 20 years old," Clauser said. "The steel was rusting and the plastic was cracking. Some of the landings were developing holes that we patched as best we could. Some pieces that had broken were removed completely because they were so expensive to replace."
Fundraising for the purchase of the new equipment involved students, parents, staff and help from the district.
"The district provided half of the funding, and we raised the other half through McDonald's McTeacher Night, Domino's Dough Night, Fall Festival, Box Tops, School Store and Track-a-Thon," Clauser said. "Our community is very supportive of our fundraising efforts and we are very grateful to the businesses that have allowed us to partner with them to make it possible."
McTeacher Night was an event where staff from the elementary school worked at McDonald's for four hours and 20 percent of the sales from that time period were donated to the school.
"(McTeacher Night) gives our staff the chance to have a positive connection with the community and provide funding for projects like this," Clauser said.
Clauser said Domino's Dough Night was another way for the community to show support by enjoying a meal they would have already been enjoying. The event was an all-day fundraiser where Domino's donates 20 percent of the sales from the entire day.
Other fundraising efforts included the annual Fall Festival, Box Tops collections, School Store and a Track-a-Thon.
"Fall Festival is a family connection event that we host in October to give parents and students an opportunity to enjoy carnival-style games and food," Clauser said. "We also have a basket raffle where many of our parents and community businesses donate to fill the baskets."
Clauser said the School Store is a way for parents to shop online at major retailers and have a portion of their purchase be donated back to the school
"Box Tops are worth 10 cents each and they add up quickly," Clauser said. "There is also an app for your smart phone that allows you to multiply your Box Tops donation. Currently, you earn 50 bonus tops with five Box Tops items purchased at Walmart. You can do it five times before Sept. 10, for a total of $25."
The Track-a-Thon was a way for students to take a hand in raising money for the project. Students took pledges for how many laps they walked around the track and collected money after they completed their laps.
"Involving the students gave them a sense of ownership and pride in our school," Clauser said. "Not only were they able to contribute through fundraising, they also helped with one of our surfacing projects by shoveling pea gravel and carrying bags of rubber mulch."
Clauser said students are more aware of how fundraising money is used when they are a part of the process and it has increased the enthusiasm amongst staff, parents and students for participation in the fundraising events.
Recess is an important part of a child's day according to Clauser. It not only promotes wellness and physical fitness but also has cognitive, social and emotional benefits.
"Students need recess time to burn energy that they have stored up during the school day," Clauser said. "They are able to learn and practice problem solving and conflict resolution strategies. Physical activity stimulates the brain, which leads to increased academic performance."
Clauser said, in 2017, the school increased the number of recesses for kindergarten and first graders from two to three and has revised the playground expectations to allow for sensory exploration and conflict resolution by allowing students to swing on their bellies and climb up the slides.
"Last year, we started allowing students to bring toys from home to play with at recess," Clauser said. "They are able to practice sharing with others and participating in activities that may not be available to them with the items that we provide."
Another Track-a-Thon fundraiser is being planned for Sept. 11.
"We are inviting local first responders to participate by walking laps or cheering on the students," Clauser said. "All community members are invited to come out and support them throughout the day."
For more information about the Track-a-Thon, Fall Festival, School Store or Box Tops call the FES office at 573-783-3477.
