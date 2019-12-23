{{featured_button_text}}
King named PHC "Star" for December

King

Parkland Health Center recently announced Jamie King, RT(R)(M)(BD), has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for December. King is a radiologic technologist and has worked in the radiology department at Parkland for 17 years.

King's nomination reads, “Jamie is such a kind and caring person with an amazing personality. She is a joy to work with and has always provided her patients with excellent care. She always has a smile on her face and goes above and beyond for her co-workers. As a longtime employee, she is most valued in her department.”

When asked what she likes about her job, King replied, “I love all my co-workers; they are like family to me. I love working with patients. I love the different personalities and the different people that you get to meet.”

When asked how she felt when hearing she was selected for the Star Service award, Jamie replied, “I don’t like to be the center of attention, but I do appreciate this. This means a lot.”

ICARE is Parkland’s patient experience service initiative and the acronym stands for the following values; Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.

