King's Ball recalls Ste. Gen's roots

Each year on the first Saturday in February, Ste. Genevieve VFW Post 2210 goes far back in time to the 1700s — with the annual celebration of "Le Roi du Bal" or "King of the Ball."
The event features young and old wearing an eclectic mix of stylish costumes that celebrate the French ancestry of the historic city.
“There are three of us on the committee," said Mickey Koetting. "It’s made up of myself, Ellie Douglas and Suzanne Thompson. The King’s Ball is a tradition the French brought with them. In New Orleans it ended up as Mardi Gras. The early French settlers here would have come together between Twelfth Night and Ash Wednesday. They would have had a ball.”
Twelfth Night is the last night of the Twelve Days of Christmas, that lands on either Jan. 5 or Jan. 6.
“They would have passed out pieces of the King’s cake,” Koetting said. “The man who would have gotten the piece of cake with the Baby Jesus in it would have been the new king. At that time, his girlfriend [or wife] would have provided refreshments and cake for the next week’s ball until Lent. But, in this modern time we have one ball every year.”
There are two king’s cakes, one for junior high students and one for adults. Only the men receive a piece of cake. The Baby Jesus is a very small figurine baked into the cake, along with one bean in each cake. The men who get the bean are attendant and junior attendant.
Every leap year, the situation is reversed.
“Next year, 2020, will be the Queen’s Ball," Koetting said. "The women get the cake and get to choose their king."
The last Queen’s Ball was held in 2016. The reigning queen until 2020 is Marylee Visnovske. Many know her as the owner of Earth Mother Health Foods in Farmington.
“I have been involved with the King’s Ball since it started back up,” Visnovske said. “They wanted the Indians represented, and I do have native blood.”
Because of her dual ancestry, Visnovske alternates between dressing as a French colonial and a Native American.
Explaining the responsibilities of the reigning king and queen, Koetting said, "They lead the procession at the French Festival in June, open up Jour de Fete in August and they ride in the Christmas parade in December. They have appearances to make throughout the year and come back the next year and pass on the crown to the new king and queen.”
According to Koetting, there is an admission fee that is used for expenses and charitable funding.
“I keep enough money to pay for next year’s ball,” she said. “The excess of that money we divide between the Foundation for the Restoration of Ste. Genevieve and the Museum of Ste. Genevieve. The museum heads when we had restarted the ball up in the 1980s had given us some money. We have paid that back and given over and above that.”
Still, Koetting admits there's concern about the future of the event.
“A few years ago, we asked the foundation if they would be the umbrella organization for the ball, so that someone will take over the ball and see that it continues,” she said.
Many of the songs are sung in French and the dances are French in origin. The dances start out with a short tutorial explaining the steps to everyone, then the song begins with dancers repeating the steps, so that everyone who wishes can join in.
The event singers are part of a loose group of people called “Les Petites Chantors.”
“The chantors were in business for around 27 to 30 years," Koetting said. "There’s no longer an active group of chantors, these are all former chantors.”
Roughly half or more of the attendees are in costume, but not necessarily historically accurate to the event. Koetting stresses, however, that although the costumes may not be authentic, they are all welcome.
“If you have them, wear them," she said. "Sometimes you will see some in Civil War attire, sometimes medieval fair costumes, but what we’re promoting is 18th century — 1735 to 1790s is the period you will see here."
A group of reenactors serve as guards for the king’s court. Bill McKnight is the “Captain Milice de Sainte Genevieve” or Captain of the Sainte Genevieve Militia.
“As captain, it’s my job to see to it that all the men are properly outfitted, attired, equipped,” McKnight said. “When we have our events, I have to make sure the event is set up on an hourly basis what we’re responsible for. I make sure that my sergeant knows what our job is that day.”
To keep things fresh, minor modifications are always made.
“There’s little things that we change each year,” he said. “This year we are using swords, last year we used muskets. One year we wore masks. One year we turned off the lights and had ladies walk in with lanterns.”
McKnight described their role in the ceremony.
“We will come in and form up in front of the thrones,” he said. “Then they will bring in the retiring king and queen. We will salute to them, as they are still king and queen. Then they will bring the attendants, the junior attendants, the chevalier and la dame. The new king and queen will come in, but we don’t salute them as they are not the official king and queen. They will be seated and crowned.”
The Milice has a special set of exit maneuvers.
“As we leave, we salute them,” McKnight said. “You never turn your back on the king and queen. We face the king and queen, we salute them with our swords, we back up three steps, and then we will turn and exit.”
Once the Milice has exited the royal court, master of ceremonies Bill Naeger formally introduces the court to the audience. Former kings, queens and courtiers come forward to salute the new court.
The rest of the evening gives way to dancing until midnight.
