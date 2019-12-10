West County High School sophomore Aria King recently earned the top spot in the school’s JAG essay contest.
JAG, or Jobs for America’s Graduates, is a state-based national non-profit organization dedicated to preventing students from dropping out of high school. JAG helps students stay in school through graduation and transition into college or careers. JAG-Missouri, Inc. is part of the national JAG network and includes state organizations and many program affiliates.
JAG has been part of West County’s curriculum for five years. Neila Crane and Kent Lashley are the JAG specialists who lead the class at WCHS.
According to Crane, the state-wide JAG school programs have doubled in enrollment size from last year.
King, the daughter of Robert and Brandi King of Terre Du Lac, joined JAG this year and considers it a great opportunity. She said it’s like nothing she’s ever done before and she’s enjoying it.
“It has pushed me out of my comfort zone because I’m more social,” she said. “I talk to people more and it’s helped me with public speaking.”
Crane and Lashley encouraged King and other students to express themselves through the JAG essay contest. In fact, Crane required all of the JAG students to write essays on the theme.
“I make the essay contest a lesson,” said Crane. “They all have to do it. At least half of our local JAG students entered.”
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson are strong advocates for JAG. They sponsor an annual essay contest for the organization.
Crane and Lashley received several essays from their students. They had an anonymous panel of judges who chose the winners.
King was selected as the first-place winner after careful consideration. Emily Rion earned second place and Brittany Beckett was awarded third.
This year’s contest required an essay between 1,000 to 1,500 words on the topic of how to prepare to vote. Essays were judged on purpose and focus; organization and development; structure and language; mechanics; and overall effectiveness.
King’s essay – titled “The Perfect Vote” – was nearly 1,200 words.
Crane said King’s entry was well done and thoughtful.
King said she is proud of herself because she took the time to really think about what she wanted to say in her essay and feels like she expressed herself very well.
As a result of winning the essay contest, King and Crane made the one-day trip Nov. 13 to Jefferson City to the governor’s mansion for a special awards ceremony and dinner where they joined other state-wide winners.
The group received a special tour of the capitol with State Rep. Mike Henderson’s secretary. They saw the Whispering Gallery, the top floor of the capitol and the rotunda, and huge elaborate chandelier, paintings, and more.
The students and their guests also enjoyed a private tour of the mansion, including the governor’s office and living quarters. They saw beautiful furnishings, vintage items and plenty of holiday décor.
“It was extremely neat,” said King.
In addition, the group met and got photographs with Missouri Secretary of State John (Jay) Ashcroft.
While at the governor’s mansion, the JAG guests enjoyed delicious appetizers including cranberry glazed meatballs, mini spinach quiche, Boa pork buns, jalapeno chicken sliders, mini cheesecakes, cookies and more.
“I was very impressed with the variety of food,” said Crane. “It was phenomenal.”
Gov. Parson and First Lady Teresa both spoke at the JAG reception.
King said Gov. Parson told students they always have time to improve themselves. He talked about how when he was younger he struggled in school because of his behavior. He told the students who each of them always had room to improve themselves. He read a quote, “If it’s to be, it’s up to me” to his audience and told them those words were from a previous JAG student’s winning essay and that he uses them in almost all of his speeches.
The First Lady talked about how she was a bank teller and worked her way up to become an executive loan officer. At the time she didn’t realize she was not going to go to college. But she took each opportunity she was offered and worked hard during her career.
The couple took time to personally meet each student.
“They talk to the students like they are young adults,” said Crane. “They really care about the students.”
Although this year’s JAG ceremony did not include the lighting of the mansion’s outdoor Christmas tree, the First Lady did ask all JAG winners to bring an ornament to be added to the mansion’s JAG tree.
After the ceremony, the winners and their guests were treated to a special banquet dinner at the Capitol Plaza. The meal consisted of salmon, mashed potatoes, roast beef, fettuccine, salad, cheesecake and cake.
King said the experience was very exciting and memorable and was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet the governor and his wife.
King and Crane, along with another WCHS student Jasmine Watson, just traveled to Washington, D.C. this month for a special JAG event. As co-presidents of the local JAG organization, King and Watson will represent West County in the nation’s capital for the JAG National Leadership Conference. The students will attend leadership sessions to learn new skills, tour the capital, meet Missouri U.S. Rep. Jason Smith and more. All of the JAG students will also go on a twilight tour of Arlington and the Pentagon, see General Lee’s home, Smithsonian, Washington Monument, and more.
JAG students will also attend an awards banquet with the JAG national president along with several members of the organization and many state governors.
