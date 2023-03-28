The Kiwanis Club of Farmington will hold its annual Sheila Allen Memorial Pancake Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, complete with all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast and photo opportunities with the bunny.

This year’s event, sponsored by Ozarks Federal, will be held at Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington from 7-10 a.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children and can be purchased at the door. All proceeds raised at this event will remain local to benefit children.

The Farmington Kiwanis sponsors a number of community programs including Special Olympics, CASA of the Parkland, and the annual Help the Hungry Bake Sale.

The Kiwanis Club of Farmington welcomes new members who want to serve their community. Information about becoming a member is available at farmingtonkiwanis.org or by attending a club meeting. The Kiwanis Club of Farmington meets the first and third Wednesday of each month at Pasta House in Farmington.