A Washington County woman has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance stemming from an incident in 2018.
Kshe Dobbs, 32, of Mineral Point, has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
According to the probable cause statement by the Potosi Police Department, an officer was called to Casey’s General Store in Potosi regarding a suspect having an active warrant.
The report states that when the officer arrived he waited for Dobbs to come out of the convenience store. After she exited the officer advised her that she had active warrants through Washington County.
According to the report, the officer requested permission to search the vehicle that Dobbs was in, and was advised by the driver that Dobbs had been sitting in the back seat behind the driver.
The report shows a black purse was in the seat where Dobbs had been sitting. The officer identified the purse to be Dobbs’ as he found a card inside that was issued to her. Under the purse, the officer found a white glasses case.
The report states that inside the glasses case was discovered a large plastic bag and two small plastic bags with a white crystal substance inside. One small baggie was also discovered with a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
In addition, a blue pipe with burnt residue and a small weigh scale was located in the glasses case. The officer took the items into possession as evidence. In addition, the officer seized three cell phones found in Dobbs’ purse.
The report also states that Dobbs had a large amount of cash, more than $500, on her at the time of the arrest.
Results from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab showed the crystal substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
Dobbs currently has charges from 2017 for possession of controlled substance still pending disposition in the circuit court.
As of late last week there was an active warrant issued for Kshe Dobbs and she was being sought by authorities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.