KSHE being sought by authorities

Kshe Dobbs

 Washington County Sheriff's Office

A Washington County woman has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance stemming from an incident in 2018.

Kshe Dobbs, 32, of Mineral Point, has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

According to the probable cause statement by the Potosi Police Department, an officer was called to Casey’s General Store in Potosi regarding a suspect having an active warrant.

The report states that when the officer arrived he waited for Dobbs to come out of the convenience store. After she exited the officer advised her that she had active warrants through Washington County.

According to the report, the officer requested permission to search the vehicle that Dobbs was in, and was advised by the driver that Dobbs had been sitting in the back seat behind the driver.

The report shows a black purse was in the seat where Dobbs had been sitting. The officer identified the purse to be Dobbs’ as he found a card inside that was issued to her. Under the purse, the officer found a white glasses case.

The report states that inside the glasses case was discovered a large plastic bag and two small plastic bags with a white crystal substance inside. One small baggie was also discovered with a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.

In addition, a blue pipe with burnt residue and a small weigh scale was located in the glasses case. The officer took the items into possession as evidence. In addition, the officer seized three cell phones found in Dobbs’ purse.

The report also states that Dobbs had a large amount of cash, more than $500, on her at the time of the arrest.

Results from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab showed the crystal substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

Dobbs currently has charges from 2017 for possession of controlled substance still pending disposition in the circuit court.

As of late last week there was an active warrant issued for Kshe Dobbs and she was being sought by authorities.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

