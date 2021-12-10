Kurtz honored with MCCA Hall of Fame Award

Former MAC President Dr. Steve Kurtz received the Missouri Community College Association’s Hall of Fame Award at the organization’s annual convention, held Nov. 10-12 in Branson.

The Hall of Fame Award is one of the association’s highest honors. It is not bestowed on an annual basis, but only when it is timely to recognize truly outstanding contributions to Missouri’s community colleges.

Dr. Jon Bauer, president of East Central College in Union, nominated Kurtz for this prestigious award in recognition of his many years leading the legislative charge for Missouri’s community colleges in Jefferson City.

“As legislative chair, Steve was diligent in advocating for Missouri’s community colleges, looking out for legislation that would impact our institutions, and continually finding ways to raise the profile and effectiveness of our community colleges,” said Bauer. “Our state — especially our state’s community colleges — are better because of Steve Kurtz. Steve was the kind of colleague and college president one hopes to be."

MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour said that the college was pleased to see Kurtz honored with the award. Numerous MAC colleagues and trustees were able to attend and reconnect with Kurtz at the ceremony.

“Steve is very deserving of this award,” said Gilgour. “During his time as president at MAC, he served MCCA as an unwavering advocate for community colleges. He built strong relationships with senators and representatives throughout the state for the benefit of all students, staff, and colleges in the association.”

Kurtz began his tenure at Mineral Area College in 2001 as the dean of Arts and Sciences. Following the retirement of Dr. Terry Barnes, he was promoted to interim president in 2006 and then served as president from February 2007 until December 2018. After retiring from MAC, he and his wife Renee relocated to Idaho where Kurtz is the accreditation liasion officer and interim director of planning and effectiveness at North Idaho College.

The Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) is a statewide organization through which Missouri’s community colleges share ideas and advance common goals. MCCA provides advocacy, information, professional development, and networking opportunities for community college faculty, staff, administrators, and trustees.

