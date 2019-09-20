Kwon Pavilion opened in TDL

Although the sands in summer’s hourglass are running out, warm weather is still being enjoyed out on Terre Du Lac’s lakes, with one new addition. Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce recently dedicated a new pavilion on Lac Marseilles to honor the memory of longtime developer Jim Kwon.
The Kwon family donated the 21 by 18 foot enclosed pavilion, which also has a lake overlook with safety railing and a 3-foot sun shield. Kwon’s daughter, Suzi, said the pavilion project took about four months to complete.
“We hope the TDL community will enjoy the new Jim Kwon memorial pavilion for many years to come,” she said. “Dad fell in love with Terre Du Lac from first sight back in the 1970s, and we know he would be happy to see we’re trying to continue his vision.”
Suzi said she is grateful for help she received in making "Jimmy's Place," as the pavilion is named, a reality. She said her friend Jim Zang and Terre Du Lac Public Works Director Cody Gillette and his department helped complete the project, and Gateway Sports Guild from St. Louis donated $500 toward the effort.
You have free articles remaining.
Kwon first arrived in Terre Du Lac in the 1970s, having been introduced to the then-struggling lake development by the late Daily Journal editor and former Indiana classmate Joe Layden, as Kwon passed through Bonne Terre from Chicago on his way to vacation, according to Suzi. Kwon eventually took over the reins of the lake development, and oversaw much of its progress: He furthered development of Lac Marseilles; built multiple lakes including Lac Shayne, Lac Lafitte and Lac Tiffany; oversaw progress on the Valley Golf Course and completed Terre du Lac Country Club overlooking the St. Francois Mountains.
Kwon died on Sept. 19, 2018, at the age of 83. His life started in 1935 in Seoul, Korea, where he met his wife of 61 years, Jai. He attended Seoul University, then moved to the U.S. to complete his college education at Tri-State University in Indiana in 1955, where he met Joe and Maryetta Layden. Kwon continued his studies at Northwestern University, Loyola University Law School in Chicago and the Wharton School of Business.
Following Jim and Jai’s marriage in 1957, Kwon began working for Construction Aggregates Corporation (CAC) in Chicago, as an accountant. He quickly rose through the ranks to become CAC’s youngest vice president. He managed projects all over the world, including Israel, Puerto Rico, Jamaica and Honduras. Kwon directed his company’s acquisition of Terre du Lac Inc. in 1975 and over the years, he became the sole owner of Terre du Lac Inc.
His daughter, Suzi, operates Terre Du Lac Homes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.