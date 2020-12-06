La Guignolee cancelled

On New Year’s Eve, a costumed singing troupe celebrating La Guignolee walks through Ste. Genevieve welcoming in the New Year. Unfortunately, the event — like so many others during this pandemic — has been cancelled.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Toby Carrig, director of tourism for the city of Ste. Genevieve, briefly explained what the event entails.

“It’s about a four-minute song that they do,” he said. “The soloist has a middle part. The song dates back to the 18th century, a traditional song that they go around to sing. It’s a plea for some food as part of the Twelfth Night Ball. If you don’t provide the food, send out your daughter to dance with us. It’s a kind of bawdy-ish kind of song.

“The group now itself includes women that dress in costume. The tradition goes back a long time here. What they’ve done recently, is go to downtown restaurants and bars. They go to Valle School and do it in the gym. Different public spaces in the downtown, they would come and do their thing. This year, obviously being like it is, you don’t have crowds. Those restaurants would get a pretty good crowd of people, it gets pretty tight in some of those places. This year they were going to scale it back, and then decided to cancel it altogether.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.