After four days of sunny skies and afternoon temperatures that reached into the 90s, the 2018 Desloge Labor Day Picnic came to another successful conclusion Monday afternoon.
The Desloge Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event once again provided the Parkland four days of family-friendly events throughout City Park.
Monday's Labor Day Parade, with this year’s theme recognizing the 40th anniversary of the movie, “Grease,” went off without a hitch under the direction of Desloge Fire Chief Larry Gremminger. This year’s “grand marshal” was Desloge community volunteer David Shaw.
As far as activities and events, there were more than a few favorites from previous Labor Day picnics that returned again this year. As usual, the carnival rides were a big draw for kids of all ages.
Kids of all ages were lined up Saturday afternoon to take a turn on the big slide. Older kids climbed the dozens of steps to the top and slid down on their own. Little ones were accompanied by a parent or older sibling. The Car and Truck Show had a large number of entries again this year and the Antique Tractor Show brought out many classic models for people to check out.
Musical entertainment in the gazebo was a favorite as popular groups Déjà vu; Bill Scott; Shannon Cox & The Black Diamond Band; Hogens Heroes; Borderline; The Ficken-Harneds Band; Crystal and the Bone Shakers; Night Shift and Medallion performed for the crowd. This year's Gazebo Entertainment sponsor was Kernan Auto Body, Inc. Also returning this year was Sunday night’s outdoor family movie that featured “Little Giants."
Monday’s “Kids Contests” were a hit as youngsters once again took part in events that included a turtle race, money in the haystack and a water balloon toss.
According to chamber board of directors Vice President Dan Chapman, this year's Labor Day Picnic went way beyond expectations.
"It was a fantastic weekend,” he said. “We’ve had great weather, everybody came out and had a great time and great food — so it’s been a wonderful weekend.”
Asked how the turnout was for this year’s Labor Day Parade, Chapman said, “We had more than 130 entries in the parade, which was a big number for us and a big turnout of folks who came to watch. We got some drone footage this year, so I’m anxious to see what it looks like.”
The weekend was also successful for the vendors who brought their wares and the carnival that provided rides and games for this year’s Labor Day Picnic.
“I talked to all the vendors and they were up anywhere from 10 to 20 percent in sales,” Chapman said. “I talked to the carnival and they’re up as well, so it’s just been a fantastic weekend for us.
"We're already planning for next year's Labor Day Picnic. If you're interested in having a booth, performing a service or being a part of this great event, please contact the chamber office at 573-431-3006 as we start planning a year in advance.”
Desloge Labor Day Picnic Super Sponsors included Thurman, Shin and Company CPAs; Mike Henderson; Kevin Engler; O’Dells Dance Studio; Mineral Area College; Re/Max Best Choice – Carla Duvall; The Bonne Terre Airport; Vicky Crocker Realty; Marlers Towing; K Buckley Towing & Recovery, Inc.; Raider Mechanical; Edward Jones – Brandon Penberthy; New Era Bank; First State Community Bank; Iron Workers Local 396; Midwest Sports Center; City of Desloge; Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy; American Heritage Abstract; American Family Insurance – Hannah Mahaney Agency; McDonald’s; Unico Bank; Belgrade State Bank; The Giving Tree Boutique; C.Z. Boyer Funeral Homes; Greene's Florist and Gifts; Sam Scism Ford; Walmart; Nash Realty; Pat King; Auto Plaza; Jason Smith; Parkland Health Center; Coldwell Banker Hulsey and Steve Grider. Gazebo Sponsors were Bryant Restoration, Kernan Auto Body and Parkland Health Center.
