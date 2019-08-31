{{featured_button_text}}

All government offices will be closed Monday for Labor Day. The Daily Journal, Democrat News and Farmington Press offices will also be closed.

Bismarck City Hall will be closed Monday in observance Labor Day.

Bonne Terre City Hall will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. Monday’s trash will be picked up Wednesday.

Desloge City Hall will be closed Monday in recognition of the Labor Day holiday. Trash pickup will be the following day. 

Farmington City Hall will be closed Monday in recognition of the Labor Day holiday. Trash is privately contracted, each collector's pickup day may vary.

Park Hills City Hall will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. Monday’s trash will be picked up on Tuesday.

Leadington City Hall will be closed Monday in recognition of the Labor Day holiday. Trash is privately contracted, each collector's pickup day may vary.

Leadwood City Hall will be closed in recognition of the Labor Day holiday. Trash is privately contracted, each collector's pickup day may vary.

St. Francois County Courthouse and Courthouse Annex will be closed Monday in recognition of Labor Day holiday.

Madison County Courthouse and Fredericktown City Hall will be closed Monday in recognition of Labor Day. Trash pickup will be the following day.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments