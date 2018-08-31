Subscribe for 17¢ / day

All government offices will be closed Monday for Labor Day. The Daily Journal, Democrat News and Farmington Press offices will be closed as well.

Bismarck

Bismarck City Hall will be closed Monday in recognition of the Labor Day holiday.

Bonne Terre

Bonne Terre City Hall will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. Monday’s trash will be picked up Wednesday and there will be no recycling for the week.

Desloge

Desloge City Hall will be closed Monday in recognition of the Labor Day holiday. Whenever a holiday falls on your trash day, the pickup will be the following day. If your trash day is not on a holiday, the pickup will remain the same.

Farmington 

Farmington City Hall will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday. 

Fredericktown

Fredericktown City Hall will be closed on Monday in recognition of the Labor Day holiday. Monday trash routes will be collected on Tuesday. The Fredericktown Branch of the Ozark Regional Library will also be closed as well as the Madison County Courthouse.

Leadington

Leadington City Hall will be closed Monday in recognition of the Labor Day holiday.

Leadwood

Leadwood City Hall will be closed in recognition of the Labor Day holiday.

Park Hills

Park Hills City Hall will be closed Monday in recognition of the Labor Day holiday. Monday trash routes will be collected on Tuesday.

