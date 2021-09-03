Labor Day Picnic a family tradition for Desloge aldermen

Kelly Farkas has always said her favorite holiday is Labor Day.

“People from out of town would laugh at me, like, ‘why?’” the Desloge Chamber of Commerce president said. “I'm like, ‘because it’s the Labor Day Picnic in Desloge.’”

Farkas, a lifelong Desloge resident and now a Ward 2 alderwoman for the city, has grown up attending the popular event with her family, including her brother, John Wigger, who is an alderman for Ward 1.

“You’ve gone back to school and you get a day off,” she reminisced. “You get to see all your friends and hang out for the weekend, and it was close to home. Your parents would let you run around a little more in Desloge than they would if you went out of town. So you could run home and come back. And it's always been my favorite holiday.”

The four-day picnic kicked off Friday night and continues through Monday at the Desloge City Park.

Farkas credits her mom, Kathy Wigger, for fostering the family’s love of Labor Day.