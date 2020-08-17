If you're a woman who likes disc golf, start warming up your throwing arm. This weekend, a Ladies Disc Golf Clinic, hosted by Disc Maidens and Enchante Creations and sponsored by MAD Golf, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Engler Park.
The event is completely free to attend with an optional $20 players pack available for purchase.
"I am so excited," MAD Golf Board Member and Event Organizer Sandra Kekec said. "Disc golf is such a fun activity, but it's even more fun when you get to do it with other ladies. We have an awesome clinician coming in to help ladies get started and grow their skills, but she's also all about creating a community of ladies who will grow together in skills and friendship past the event itself."
Kekec said she thinks this will be a great opportunity for women to get started in disc golf in a really low-stress environment.
"No matter where you are in your game, from a beginner to a pro, you always can improve and learn, so we're super-excited to get women together for that," Kekec said. "I'm hoping to get some good tips for improving my own game and to see our female community really gaining ground and growing."
Chantee Cox will be leading the clinic as the owner of Enchante Creations and Disc Maidens.
"As I fell in love with disc golf I wanted to start using my talent towards this community that I grew to consider my family," Cox said. "The only drawback to my new community was the lack of females."
Cox said she always loved the movie Field of Dreams, it was her step dad's favorite movie, and the quote "if you build it they will come" is what drove her to get PDGA certified.
"By getting certified I could now start running my own events," Cox said. "This would give ladies a place to come and learn disc golf from each other and empower each other in continuing to enjoy and flourish in this community."
Cox ran her first Disc Maidens Clinic in 2019 for top female names in disc golf. The clinic featured multiple stations with mentors such as Cox, Paige Pierce, Madison Walker and Sara Sinclair.
"After the success of that first clinic, I've put on more clinics and started a monthly get together for ladies to play," Cox said. "This past week I just started a ladies weekly league here in Nashville. I am please to report we had an incredible turn out with nine ladies showing up for the first week of a six week league."
Cox said she is so excited to bring a Disc Maidens Clinic to Farmington to help grow the ladies disc golf in the area just as it has helped her local area.
Kekec said women's disc golf has really grown in popularity.
"Even a couple years ago, I was often signing up for tournaments or playing league rounds and I would be the only female player," Kekec said. "That is changing with more and more ladies playing and lots of female player-focused events being hosted."
This will be the first time Cox has traveled out of the Nashville area for a clinic and even though she only started playing in 2018 she has taken the sport by storm.
"At first I couldn't throw far but my inner athlete took this as a challenge and started dedicating my free time to getting better at this sport," Cox said. "I always loved to hike and to me, disc golf was hiking with a purpose. It empowered me in every one of my small achievements in getting better."
That determination has earned her an invitation to the 2021 World Amateur Championship in Orlando.
Cox said the most challenging thing when starting to play disc golf is learning to throw the disc where you intend to and being able to putt.
"Women have different anatomy than men so I had to teach myself different ways to overcome our female obstacles in our anatomy so that I could throw with the most accuracy," Cox said. "That's another reason why I like to run clinics to help other women learn how to use the body they have and be able to throw the best way possible."
Cox said the best way to help women in disc golf is to get more women involved and growing their field of competition.
"I feel that the sport is growing, especially for women," Cox said. "I think a positive side effect to this pandemic that we've been going through with COVID is, it's allowed people more time to try new things. That includes coming out to a park where you can socially distance yourself from others and be a part of nature and not be cooped up in the house, while still being safe."
Cox said when attending the clinic there will be stations focusing on different aspects of disc golf such as putting, upshots and drives depending on how many volunteers she has to help run the clinic.
"Even though these clinics are geared towards beginners I encourage players of all skill levels to come and attend," Cox said. "You can always teach an old dog new tricks so come out to either learn new skills or try new ways to better the skills they already have."
Cox said if you are a pro-level player she would recommend coming out and helping teach the beginners as a way to grow the sport and better your skills.
"I think the thing I would like to stress the most to the ladies out there is that we can come up with a million excuses to stop us from going out and enjoying this sport," Cox said. "Whether it's children, work or being tired, do yourself and your soul a favor and get out and become one with nature and challenge yourself in a new adventure."
Kekec said there are advantages as well as challenges for women in disc golf. She said there are really only a few women in the world who can throw as far as men can.
"I think women can get frustrated by that, but the real key to playing well isn't just throwing far, it's more about accuracy and consistency on the course," Kekec said. "We play in separate divisions based on gender as well as age-protected divisions for juniors and 40 and up. Our fields of players in female divisions are much smaller and therefore can offer more opportunities to move up and be competitive."
Kekec said flexibility can also be a huge advantage and she has a funny story to prove it.
"I played with a girl in Wisconsin who did a full split, twice, in our round to get out from behind a tree," Kekec said. "I'd like to see a male player pull that move off."
After the clinic there will be a Play a Round at 1 p.m. as well as a CTP, closest to the pin, with prizes to the top three finishers in novice and veteran.
"This event is really geared up to make that a fun experience for new players, but we still wanted our ladies who are already playing to attend as well," Kekec said. "This event is for everyone. There's just nothing more fun than the hype around a round of golf at an event like this."
Kekec said going out and playing yourself as well as watching others play is so much fun. She said she is sure there will be a lot of air-fives for social distancing and support.
"The first time you get an awesome throw close to the basket or make a big putt, you get a huge rush that's totally addictive," Kekec said. "It's what keeps all of us coming back."
Kekec said Chantee (Cox) and Dave Koester were instrumental in getting the Ladies Disc Golf Clinic scheduled and organized.
"Every great event requires someone to step up and make it happen and Dave was really the driving force for this event getting scheduled and happening," Kekec said. "The support from our local club and player is absolutely essential for any event and we are so grateful to all those who have already reached out to help in any way they can."
Kekec said Debbie and Virginia Polkinghorne, the mother daughter duo who are making ways in both PDGA and Juniors, have also been a large support to the event.
"I could talk about how great disc golf is all day long, but to really know what I mean, you've just got to come out and experience it," Kekec said. "I think this event is going to be a blast for everyone and the more people who make it out for it, the more fun it will be."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
