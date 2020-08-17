Ladies Disc Golf Clinic

Cox said when attending the clinic there will be stations focusing on different aspects of disc golf such as putting, upshots and drives depending on how many volunteers she has to help run the clinic.

"Even though these clinics are geared towards beginners I encourage players of all skill levels to come and attend," Cox said. "You can always teach an old dog new tricks so come out to either learn new skills or try new ways to better the skills they already have."

Cox said if you are a pro-level player she would recommend coming out and helping teach the beginners as a way to grow the sport and better your skills.

"I think the thing I would like to stress the most to the ladies out there is that we can come up with a million excuses to stop us from going out and enjoying this sport," Cox said. "Whether it's children, work or being tired, do yourself and your soul a favor and get out and become one with nature and challenge yourself in a new adventure."

Kekec said there are advantages as well as challenges for women in disc golf. She said there are really only a few women in the world who can throw as far as men can.