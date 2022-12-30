Lake Timberline home destroyed by fire

Firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire in Lake Timberline Thursday night.

At about 8:05 p.m. crews were dispatched to a working fire at a small home on Sunrise Court in Lake Timberline. Lake Timberline Chief Mike Schaedler said not much information can be given out at this time, but he confirmed the fire is under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office.

It took crews about an hour to get the fire extinguished.

Schaedler did say no one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured during the fire.

Three departments provided mutual aid to Lake Timberline. Those departments were Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department, Goose Creek Lake Fire Department, and De Soto Rural Fire Protection District.