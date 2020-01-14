Landowner Workshop Series throughout February

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), Quail Forever and the National Wild Turkey Federation have partnered to host a seminar series for landowners every Tuesday evening in February at Mineral Area College.
MDC Private Land Conservationist Julie Norris said topics will include Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), timber harvests and contracts, forest wildlife management, quail management and Missouri stream health. The courses will be at the Rice Lecture Hall of the Arts & Sciences Building at Mineral Area College in Park Hills each Tuesday evening in February.
“More than 90% of land in Missouri is privately owned, so it’s vital that we provide information and assistance to landowners as they manage their precious habitat and resources,” Norris said. “Our wildlife, forests and streams don’t obey fence lines, so what each of us does on our land will naturally affect our neighbors.”
Norris said the seminar series is designed in a convenient format and open to the public.
“By hosting a segment each Tuesday evening, people can choose which courses they want to attend and it only takes a small time investment,” Norris said.
The schedule of courses is as follows:
- Tuesday, Feb. 4, 6:15 p.m. - Chronic Wasting Disease. What landowners need to know and do. CWD is an always fatal neurological disease that affects whitetail deer. It has been found in Missouri and is slowly spreading. Locally, deer in Ste. Genevieve, Jefferson and Perry counties tested positive for CWD. This discussion will focus on what landowners can do to help limit the spread of CWD, how the disease may affect the overall deer population, how hunters and landowners can be more proactive in the management of the disease, and MDC’s CWD management strategy.
- Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6:15 p.m. - Timber Harvests and Contracts. Selling timber is a once (or maybe twice) in a lifetime event for most landowners, so there is a lot at stake to get the sale right. It’s important to understand the value of timber as well as how harvest methods can affect the future value. Discussion will focus on how a proper harvest is essential to accomplishing goals with tips to ensure a timber sale contract protects you and your property.
- Tuesday, Feb. 18 (two topics) - Forest Wildlife Management at 6:15 p.m., shows how proper forest management can do great things for wildlife. Learn how to utilize forestry practices to improve the overall health and diversity of the woods to draw wildlife to the property and keep them there. Quail Management 101: Habitat Basics for Your Property at 7 p.m., will focus on the basics of bobwhite quail ecology and habitat requirements to enable landowners to increase quail numbers on their land. Participants will learn how to evaluate their property's potential for quail and what programs offer financial assistance to improve quail habitat.
- Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6:15 p.m., Tap into Water to Conserve Resources and Sustain Wildlife. Water is the one necessary resource we all depend on for survival. This workshop will explore some of the common stressors on Missouri streams and will discuss opportunities where everyone can help protect the water supply. It will also give a very broad overview of stream function and dynamics.
Norris said the courses are open to everyone. Those who wish to attend can register in advance at mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents. The Rice Lecture Hall of the Arts & Sciences Building at Mineral Area College is located at 5270 Flat River Drive, Park Hills.
