Landscape designer has eye on Farmington

“The school system in Germany has not just on educational path after elementary and middle school, not only one direction a student may explore,” he said. “You have three — one that is geared towards trade, one to college, and one to university academics. You go through the elementary school until the fourth grade and then you have to decide which one of those you want to go into. However, that is not the final direction. You can change educational levels based on your performance and desire at any time.”

College and university education in Germany are free. As a result, it is easier and more equitable to achieve educational degrees.

“When I started my landscape architecture education, we started out with 180 people in one class,” he said. “Kansas City has 20 or 30, I believe. Since education in this country is a business, you take on a large amount of debt to be paid for a long time — which limits personal and economic growth. And the trade schools are not as developed here, limiting the trade career path.”

In the U.S., Rausch has experienced difficulty in exchanging controversial thoughts and ideas, noting the talk of faith and politics in public is often avoided. He said, when living in Germany, groups would meet to discuss ideas, politics and faith in social settings without confrontation.