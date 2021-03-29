Landscape designer has eye on Farmington

For Klaus-Dieter Rausch, it's been a long, winding road from Sinsheim, Germany, to Farmington — and he has spent his career designing beautiful landscapes all along the way.
“My passion in the first place is wildlife and the natural environment, and out of that, landscape architecture,” he said. “My work and my education started in Germany, where I am from.”
Rausch attended the Technical School for Landscape Construction in Heidelberg. “The first part of that was becoming a tradesman — like a landscape construction engineer — working in the field for 11 years. At that time we did everything from parks to playgrounds to water features, roof gardens, streetscapes to paving systems — you name it. It was part of that trade systems of landscape contractors."
In 1994, Rausch went back to school to receive his master’s degree in landscape architecture from Fachhochschule Weihenstephan (Institute for Applied Science in Landscape Architecture) in Friesing, near Munich. He applied his trade as a professional landscape architect in Germany until family and work opportunities brought Rausch to the U.S. in 2000.
It was not Rausch's first visit to the country.
“I did spend a vacation in 1998 in St. Louis to do an internship for two weeks at HOK Architectural Firm, just to figure out if my education and experience would fit here and I could apply it," he said. "I am always interested in learning new cultures and living somewhere else. I think I can adapt. It’s all about meeting new people, seeing cultures, getting that experience.”
His move to the U.S. more than two decades ago wasn't the first time Rausch had lived in a different country either, having spent quite a bit of his youth in a region of Western Asia in the Eastern Mediterranean called the Levant.
“When I was 7 years old, my dad did a similar thing,” he said. “We moved to Turkey. My dad worked for Mercedes-Benz. We were in Istanbul for eight and a half years. That was my teenage years. It was a great experience for me — seeing one of the oldest cities in the world and the culture that goes with it.”
After moving to the U.S. and finding work as a landscape designer within three weeks of arrival, Rausch became a registered landscape architect in 2003 and started working for his current employer, SWT Design, in 2004.
“We do projects of any scale,” he said. “Until 2008-09, we worked for Bass Pro Shops nationwide. We helped them with all their outdoor areas, all their stores, as part of the branding of the company.”
Locally, Rausch served as project manager to develop a master plan for Echo Bluff State Park in Shannon County. The 440-acre park is the newest addition to Missouri’s state parks system. Serving once again as project manager, Rausch helped develop a master plan for O’Day Park — a 58-acre park in O’Fallon— and helped implement it.
Several other projects he has recently managed include the Veteran’s Tribute Park in St. Charles County — an 86-acre park with multiple recreation features; and the first phase of design and construction to create open space improvements at The Commons at Cortex Innovation Community in St. Louis.
“That’s what makes it fun, it is not the same every day,” he said. “It repeats, but every project is unique and there are different elements to it, which makes it interesting.”
Rausch served as senior designer for the Broadway Streetscape Improvements in Cape Girardeau. The project is a nine-block corridor of aesthetic improvement that while under construction added six new businesses to the area. Once completed, the project won the 2013 Best Missouri Main Street Award from Missouri Main Street Connection.
Rausch would like to help implement a similar project for Farmington's downtown area.
“We are in competition with a lot of cities around us,” he said. “Our next bigger competition in my mind is probably Cape Girardeau and Perryville. We could provide our residents with a good lifestyle, opportunities for hiking and trails, and a nice downtown where you can sit and walk and be in the shade, and expanding business opportunities.
“I have used the Cape Girardeau project to communicate with Farmington to say, ‘This is what we could do for downtown.’ I am interested in downtown development. I have been with the Farmington Tree Board for many years. Community development is a great passion of mine.”
According to Rausch, beautiful streetscapes can spur economic growth and community engagement.
“Farmington’s downtown is very traffic-oriented where you drive through, you stop your car, you go into the store and you leave again,” he said. “We want to keep people in downtown. We want to create a walkable downtown where people spend more of their time there. Cape Girardeau is one of these examples where that works.”
Rausch and his wife Pat, a High Ridge native, found their current residence by accident. They met a builder who was developing the property outside Farmington's city limits and fell in love with the woodland.
“We have over 15 different birds here, including four different woodpeckers,” he said. “We see turkey... foxes... and, of course, deer. We love being here in nature. When we moved here first, I didn’t know anything about the region. Even when I was here for 14 days, I didn’t know the area. But when we moved to Farmington, the rolling hills remind me of where I’m from. We take a lot of time walking and hiking all the parks around here from Taum Sauk to Hawn to Johnson’s Shut Ins. We love being outside and it’s a nice area to do that.”
Rausch spoke of the difficulties of moving and integrating into the U.S. “It was a hard transition moving from Germany to the United States. From afar, the United States does a wonderful work of marketing themselves to the outside world providing all the opportunities you want. However, living here for 21 years, this image has exposed itself to not be true.”
He said that learning about the U.S. when living here was like peeling apart an onion. There were many challenges Rausch faced that he was completely unaware of until moving here.
“I began to see that this country has more challenges than is known in the general public outside of it,” he said. “A lot of people who live in challenging conditions want to come here because of the dream. However, in a lot of cases, the dream they have, they might be able to pursue it only to a certain point. Even if we say that we have all the opportunities in this country, it’s not true, there’s a limit to it. I started peeling back layers, and it took me about 15-18 years to start understanding how that all works and what the challenges are.
“My boss asked me one time what I thought of the United States. It was a hard question to answer. I told him I compared the United States to a teenager that hasn’t found their real place in the world yet. The United States has only partially found its role in the world, it’s like a rebel that on one side wants to push and bully, pushing the boundaries, making a better place for all, and on the other side, desires for harmony and peace. We are only 250 years old. These are teenage years in comparison to 1,500 years for Germany.”
Rausch notes that there is much more competitiveness and aggressiveness in the United States. “'Competitive' doesn’t mean it’s bad. Here in the Midwest, it might not be as much.”
Getting used to the difference in culture and laws was an adjustment for Rausch. He explained that living in a German neighborhood, as compared to one in the U.S., is the difference between putting the common good and welfare for all over placing an emphasis on individual rights.
“There’s all these little details that make the difference,” he said. “In Germany, you don’t mow your lawn between noon and 2 p.m. on Saturday. You don’t mow it after 6 p.m. You don’t mow on Sunday at all. It is considered a disturbance of the neighbors' time for relaxation. You don’t do any loud construction on Saturday after 2 p.m. and not on Sunday at all.”
According to Rausch, in Europe there is a priority placed on elevating the community and country as a whole, whereas he sees the U.S. as desiring to elevate and provide opportunities to the individual.
“I am very interested in how cultures and communities work,” he said. “I believe in providing everybody in a country with the same opportunities and I don’t believe we do that. I’m not saying you can’t be successful in the United States as an immigrant, because I am. I came here and worked. I had an educated background and I was lucky enough to have been accepted as an alien resident. It’s harder to make these advancements and be successful when one has had limited opportunity for education.”
Rausch sees that as part of the difference in the two countries' educational systems. He believes Germany has a more cohesive one than the U.S.
“The school system in Germany has not just on educational path after elementary and middle school, not only one direction a student may explore,” he said. “You have three — one that is geared towards trade, one to college, and one to university academics. You go through the elementary school until the fourth grade and then you have to decide which one of those you want to go into. However, that is not the final direction. You can change educational levels based on your performance and desire at any time.”
College and university education in Germany are free. As a result, it is easier and more equitable to achieve educational degrees.
“When I started my landscape architecture education, we started out with 180 people in one class,” he said. “Kansas City has 20 or 30, I believe. Since education in this country is a business, you take on a large amount of debt to be paid for a long time — which limits personal and economic growth. And the trade schools are not as developed here, limiting the trade career path.”
In the U.S., Rausch has experienced difficulty in exchanging controversial thoughts and ideas, noting the talk of faith and politics in public is often avoided. He said, when living in Germany, groups would meet to discuss ideas, politics and faith in social settings without confrontation.
“We would bring newspapers,” he said. “We would discuss all kinds of things and it was not considered arguing. It’s an exchange of thoughts. Only if we are open to exchange of thoughts and trying to understand the other one, and where they are coming from, it will make us better. If we are here and say ‘I don’t talk to you, because you have a different opinion,' and if we believe this is arguing, we are not developing further. We are not improving.
"I believe I am able to talk about any topic with anybody in a respectful way, being able to leave here and meet again next week. It’s not about putting people into a box. I do not believe in the statement that ‘If you are not with me, you are against me.’ We might just approach a topic from different angles, having different approaches to the same goal.”
Rausch is thankful for having the opportunity to live in other countries and considers it a blessing to receive a glimpse of insight into the richness of the world.
“When we are growing up in on culture only and don’t experience or learn about other cultures, most likely we have a one-sided understanding of our own culture,” he said. “We don’t reflect about our own country because we are not exposed to something different, with less opportunity to compare and adopt the best of all worlds.”
