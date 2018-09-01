Motorists will see some lane changes on Benham Street in Bonne Terre.
Starting Monday night, the Missouri Department of Transportation will be out restriping the road in an attempt to alleviate traffic congestion in the area.
Bonne Terre Public Works Director Shawn Kay said he wasn’t aware MoDOT would be out this month until he saw the sign posted in town Thursday warning motorists of the change.
“They are going to restripe the intersection at Benham and Berry Roads to change the traffic flow there,” Kay said. “We had held a public meeting in June with MoDOT to discuss several issues in the city we hoped to resolve. This was one of them.”
Kay said MoDOT handed out a picture that showed the new traffic flow patterns. Right now the right-hand lane merges into the left lane in front of Casey's and the left lane goes straight up the hill.
“They are going to restripe that and the right-hand lane is going to go through and the left-hand lane will be a left-turn lane onto Dale Street (in front of Casey's),” Kay explained. “I am pretty sure that is correct, but I can’t verify what it will look like prior to the stoplight.”
Kay believed the thought process is that a lot of people turn into Casey’s from Dale Street.
“I think, just about in front of the Walgreens Pharmacy, there will be markings on the street that say ‘left lane must turn left’,” Kay said. “If there is any signage put up it will not be by the city of Bonne Terre. That is a MoDOT striping project ..."
MoDOT representative Brian Okenfuss confirmed they are flip-flopping the westbound lanes going up the hill past Cheap Smokes and Casey’s, so the left lane will become a left turn lane into Dale Street and the right lane will become a through lane that goes up the hill.
“The only thing that will be affected prior to the stoplight is the right lane,” Okenfuss said. “Currently the right lane is a through/right lane and that right most lane will become a right-hand turn only lane onto Berry Road.”
Okenfuss explained that from left to right there are three lanes as you approach that signal going westbound. There will be a left lane, a through lane to go up Benham Street and a right turn lane onto Berry Road.
“We are going to do the work Monday evening because there will be less traffic at that time and we won’t be trying to fight rush hour traffic,” Okenfuss said. “It should be done within that evening and there may be a couple of touch-up things that we have to finish up the next day, but for the most part the switch and everything will be done Monday evening.”
Okenfuss said when motorists come through Tuesday morning from the holiday weekend it should be in place. He added they have also addressed the signals and worked with the manufacturer on the signal controller.
“There were some issues between the software and the hardware and they got us a part that has fixed the issue,” Okenfuss said. “It has allowed those two things to talk to one another properly, so that right now has been fixed.”
Okenfuss said he didn’t know if motorists have noticed a difference, but he has received less calls since they made the switch. He is assuming people have noticed a positive change.
“We have also done a lot of the ditch work, particularly in front of Circle K, we put some new pipes in and also did ditch work underneath the bridges,” Okenfuss said. “We are currently working ... (on) an emergency crossover north of Bonne Terre. We have a location picked out and we are just trying to negotiate with the contractors as far as how we are going to build that.”
Okenfuss said there were a lot of issues brought up a couple of months ago and they are trying to work through them. He thinks they are making positive progress on most of those issues.
