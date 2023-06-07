Laramore brings 20 years of experience, a wealth of knowledge with a deep understanding and commitment to the Head Start program. She will oversee the day-to-day operation of the Head Start program, and ensure that East Missouri Action Agency’s reputation of providing high-quality early childhood education is maintained.

“Head Start and Community Action have become very near and dear to my heart. We change individual, children, and families lives daily and it is an honor that I will get to continue to be a part of this program now and in the future,” said Laramore. “I look forward to carrying on the tradition that Renee has left of helping our families and children succeed in school and life.”