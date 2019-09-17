Bonne Terre lost a dedicated, longtime civic leader Tuesday with the passing of Larry Barton, 72, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center.
He had been battling illness for some time, according to members of his family.
Larry was born on Aug. 15, 1947, in Cadet, to the late George Pearl and Gladys Marie (Rawe) Barton. He grew up in Bonne Terre, serving his country for three years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
The Daily Journal interviewed him about his war experience in 2015.
“I was drafted in 1965 and turned 20 years old at the airport in Yokota, Japan, on my way to Vietnam,” Barton said at the time. “It was very difficult for me to grasp everything at 20 years old. I just had no idea what to look forward to. I had been away from home (at) different times, but never for that reason. I had no idea what was coming down the pipe for me.”
When the Tet Offensive started, Barton left his base camp at Xuan Loc, traveling south along the Cambodian border, up through the southern part of Saigon to meet with the Tet Offensive, a coordinated series of fierce attacks on more than 100 cities and towns in South Vietnam. He then joined 507th Transportation, moving supplies in and out of Saigon.
“We were always experiencing casualties, whether it would be death or just wounded,” Barton said in the 2015 interview. “In our base camp we were the largest armored unit in Vietnam. We had the largest base camp and field hospital in Vietnam. The enemy was constantly after us, because prior to joining up with the 11th Armored Cavalry the United States took this base camp away from the Viet Cong.”
The fighting was fierce, and the constant barrage of bullets and mortar shells became so familiar that Barton said he and his fellow soldiers almost became disappointed on the rare occasion they didn’t hear it.
“When I came back about 14 months later, instead of feeling 20 years old, I felt like I was 60 years old,” he said. “I have seen things that I will never experience like that again. It worries me that any young man today would.”
You have free articles remaining.
Barton might have felt 60, but he was still a young man when he returned home to the U.S. He married Janet Landolt in 1973. On Oct. 20, the couple would have celebrated their 46th anniversary. They had two children together: Lochie Jo Counts (husband, Josh), and Matt Barton (wife, Beth). They had seven grandchildren: Maddie, Sydney, Josie, Brett, Sophie, Lilly and Bailey. Barton is also survived by his sister, Peggy L. Peppers (husband, Dale) and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Barton worked in a number of capacities during his lifetime and served his city in a variety of way. He worked for a couple of months, his son Matt said, for the Missouri Department of Corrections before gaining security clearance at what’s now called the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency in St. Louis, providing security for the federal mapping agency.
He was dedicated to the city of Bonne Terre, serving on the city council from 1976 to 1982. He was assistant city manager from 1982 to 1990, and was water and wastewater superintendent from 1990 to 1997. In October 2006, Barton was hired as the city administrator of Bonne Terre, serving for nine years.
Among the many accomplishments during his tenure, the city passed, with 75% approval from voting citizens, a $4.4 million bond issue to improve the water system, re-opened the Bonne Terre Airport, and celebrated its sesquicentennial. His son Matt said one of his father’s proudest accomplishments was creating the small Miner’s Park in the wedge of the four-way stop near the Bonne Terre Mine and The Feminine Touch businesses.
“He knew the statue of the miner that was once in Bonne Terre City Park wasn’t getting the attention it deserved way out at the park,” Matt said. “This way, more people can see it. Dad always said, that’s what made our town, mining. We should see and remember that.”
Barton was also a member of Bismarck Methodist Church, a lifetime member of Bismarck VFW Post 6947, and was active in Rotary.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a brother, LeRoy Barton; brother-in-law, Gene Landolt; father and mother- in- law, Harold Landolt and wife Loretta.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. Friday, until service time at 11 a.m. at C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre, Rev. Rick Lasley officiating. Interment will follow at Bismarck Odd Fellows Cemetery with full honors. Memorial donations may be made by the donor’s choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.