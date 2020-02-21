Last Cajun Dinner set for Tuesday

They were in the banquet hall’s surprisingly-small kitchen – “We figured most of the events would be catered so we didn’t need a big kitchen, but it does get a little small when the four of us are in here”— standing in front of the old, workhorse stove Straughn bought for $25 years ago when the former Esther Elementary School’s kitchen was being overhauled.

“It’s a small kitchen, but we manage to serve about 300 people from it, during the Cajun dinner,” Straughn said. “We used to sell advance tickets, but we didn’t sell very much on the front end and people just showed up anyway.

“We’ve been able to estimate really well how much we’ll need, we’ve only run out of shrimp one year, and I had to run up to Save A Lot...”

Strangmeier broke in, “…and she brought the tiniest shrimp back! Usually, we buy these big shrimp, and she came back with the smallest shrimp....”

Straughn defended herself, but had to agree, “They were small! But in my defense, I don’t eat anything that swims, so what do I know about the size of shrimp?” They laughed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Straughn said that’s how she came up with the idea for Cajun lasagna, “There had to be something on the menu for people like me.”