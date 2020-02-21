Last Cajun Dinner set for Tuesday

Anyone who hasn’t yet tried the legendary Fat Tuesday Cajun Dinner benefiting St. Francois County Relay for Life will want to make sure it’s on their calendar. The 12-year, local Mardi Gras tradition is coming to an end this year, according to its lead chef, Glenda Straughn.
Relay for Life Team Turner Chevrolet-Cadillac’s “Driving for a Cure” will present its last Mardi Gras feast-fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Elizabeth Hall in Leadington.
As usual, carryouts will be available, but for those who make it to the celebration hall, they’ll get to eat their fill of boiled shrimp, red beans and rice, jambalaya, Cajun chicken lasagna, salad, desserts and drinks for $20 per person, $5 for children 10 years old and younger. For more information, call 573-631-0229 or 573-518-3441.
Straughn, a popular local chef who’s catered dozens of meals over the years for the local Chambers of Commerce, churches, Relay for Life and other civic ventures, said after this year, she’s retiring from the Cajun dinner, but perhaps someone else could take up the mantle.
“We’ve been doing this for 12 years,” she said, including her longtime kitchen volunteers Anne Strangmeier, Coleen Williams and Sharon Meier. “It’s time for the younger generation to take over.”
Straughn and her cooking co-conspirator, Strangmeier, were busy Wednesday afternoon sizing up their grocery list in advance of Monday’s food prep session.
They were in the banquet hall’s surprisingly-small kitchen – “We figured most of the events would be catered so we didn’t need a big kitchen, but it does get a little small when the four of us are in here”— standing in front of the old, workhorse stove Straughn bought for $25 years ago when the former Esther Elementary School’s kitchen was being overhauled.
“It’s a small kitchen, but we manage to serve about 300 people from it, during the Cajun dinner,” Straughn said. “We used to sell advance tickets, but we didn’t sell very much on the front end and people just showed up anyway.
“We’ve been able to estimate really well how much we’ll need, we’ve only run out of shrimp one year, and I had to run up to Save A Lot...”
Strangmeier broke in, “…and she brought the tiniest shrimp back! Usually, we buy these big shrimp, and she came back with the smallest shrimp....”
Straughn defended herself, but had to agree, “They were small! But in my defense, I don’t eat anything that swims, so what do I know about the size of shrimp?” They laughed.
You have free articles remaining.
Straughn said that’s how she came up with the idea for Cajun lasagna, “There had to be something on the menu for people like me.”
And then there was the "Year It Snowed," Straughn said. Mardi Gras was marked by a major snowfall, and hardly anyone showed, but they still had a ton of shrimp left, which they buy frozen and thaw as they need it.
"We wound up having a Fat Saturday that year, as well," Straughn remembered, "and guess what ... it snowed again that Saturday. But we still had a pretty good crowd."
The secret to the dinner’s longevity might be the quality and the work the women put into it all. “We buy everything fresh, and we make everything from scratch,” Strangmeier said. “The cocktail sauce, the salad dressing — all fresh.”
Straughn said the first Cajun dinner, held in the Desloge United Methodist Church, was orchestrated by someone else, and Straughn said it featured Zatarain’s jambalaya.
“That just didn’t seem right,” Straughn said. “We worked really hard to research recipes and come up with what works, making everything ourselves. I’ve been asked for the recipe to my Cajun chicken lasagna, but I won’t share it. I’ll show them how to make it, but I won’t share the recipe.”
Straughn isn’t only retiring from the Cajun dinner fundraiser. She’s sold her formal wear business, Special Memories, to her longtime employee Jami Keen Forney, who is rechristening it as Keenly Bridal and Prom. They hope to have a ribbon cutting before long, celebrating the transition and Straughn's retirement.
But retirement can sometimes be more of a process than a flat-out ending. “I’m still helping out during the prom season because it’s just so busy,” Glenda said. “But I can tell you, Jami is a gifted seamstress. She will do very well.”
Straughn has also sold to Forney the banquet hall downstairs from the formal wear store, Elizabeth Hall, which will be renamed The White Magnolia.
It’s been the scene of many celebrations — trivia nights, wine tastings, receptions, anniversaries — but one of the most beloved annual events has been the Cajun dinner benefiting St. Francois County Relay for Life and the cancer research it helps fund.
“The camaraderie has been great,” Straughn said. “We’ve had so much fun in the kitchen, and it’s been a real pleasure putting it on for everyone, and for a great cause.
"And it’s been so good to see people reunite at this annual dinner who may have not seen each other for the past year, they only see each other at the Cajun dinner. So I’ll miss that, I think. I love people and I love to talk. Anyone who knows me, knows that!”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.