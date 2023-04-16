Republican Becky Laubinger of Desloge has announced her candidacy for state representative of the 117th District. This is the seat currently held by Representative Mike Henderson, R-Desloge, who is term limited and cannot run for another term.

Laubinger has served with the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center/Clinic (PRC) for 12 years — four years as a board member, and eight years as its executive director. During that time, the nonprofit organization has experienced continued growth as the number of services and ministries it provides to families living in area has expanded. This expansion has led to the recent move of the PRC to a new and larger location in Farmington.

According to Laubinger, she is “thankful for the many opportunities and experiences she’s had living in the heart and core of the great American Midwest.”

“I was reared on a small cattle farm in rural Missouri, and graduated from Missouri Baptist University in 1998. In addition to my tenure at the nonprofit Parkland PRC, I’ve also worked in the service, construction and government sectors as a laborer, substitute teacher, secretary, and as a staff member in the Johnson County, Missouri, recorder of deeds office," she said.

“These combined experiences have helped me gain insights into the talents and struggles of people of the often-forgotten middle class who are doing their best to provide for their families and serve their communities through their vocations. I’ve seen the best of a community that gives generously and works hard to love and care for each other.”

Laubinger attributes her experiences and conservative values in giving her “a passion for common-sense laws that encourage personal responsibility, protect life and liberty, while helping communities do together what they can’t do apart.”

Concluding her announcement of candidacy, Laubinger said, “After much prayer, and with support from family and friends, I would appreciate your support of my candidacy for District 117 state representative in the 2024 election.”

The candidate is the wife of Dr. Bradford Laubinger, pastor of First Baptist Church of Desloge. The couple has four children — one of whom is an adult living out of state, a second who is attending college, and two who are students in the Central School District.

Missouri term limits prevent legislators from serving more than eight years total in any one house of the General Assembly, and no more than 16 years total in both houses of the General Assembly. Senate terms are four years, and state representative terms are two years.