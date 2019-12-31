"Helping Good People Through Hard Times" is Marler Law Partners' core value, and throughout the year, Marler Law Partners focuses on helping those in need. In this season of holiday giving, the business selected two ways to give back to the community.
Earlier this month, on Giving Tuesday, they donated $1,200 to Rocky Creek Youth Ranch, a youth facility that helps more than 30 young men in St. Francois County.
“Rocky Creek Youth Ranch is a great organization,” MLP Managing Partner Sara Marler said. “It broke my heart talking to the therapist who was organizing Christmas for all their kids on a shoestring budget. I decided Marler Law Partners could help make their Christmas a little brighter.”
But the giving didn’t stop on Giving Tuesday. Instead of doing their annual Christmas party, the business decided to put that money to better use and donate that budget to four families in need in Iron County.
The staff ordered pizza and had a wrapping party before Christmas so that the families would have clothes, shoes, blankets, presents as well as other necessities like clean water and gas for generators to stay warm. Marler Law Partners staff, along with Judge Scott Schrum, had the opportunity to meet with the families and deliver the gifts at South Iron Elementary School on Dec. 19.
“It was touching to meet with the families and hear their stories,” Partner Ramona Gau said. “One of the moms was so grateful that her kids will get Christmas this year. She might be surprised at how much there is in our haul for her, too.”
Marler Law Partners is a Southeast Missouri and St. Louis-based law firm providing legal services in Family Law, Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Estate Planning and Criminal Defense. The attorneys of Marler Law Partners have decades of experience helping good people through hard times via their legal services while also emphasizing a positive community impact on St. Louis and St. Francois counties through philanthropic endeavors.
