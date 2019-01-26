With the beginning of the new year, state legislators have headed back to Jefferson City to begin another legislative term.
The Daily Journal contacted four local state legislators to discuss their first few weeks in session and what their legislative priorities are for the year.
Sen. Gary Romine
District 3 Sen. Gary Romine, R-Farmington, is serving his second and final term in the Missouri Senate. He noted that his first week in session was consumed with how Senate bills were to be handled after amendments.
“The primary concern was about the attention we got over our filibuster concerning the rule [88] change," Romine said. “Rule 88 deals with the process of amending the bill on the floor, then who has possession of the bill, whether it’s the individual senator or the Senate itself. The rule clearly states that the bill becomes possession of the Senate. The only way it can be withdrawn once it’s amended is by a vote of the body.”
A bill filed by Romine in his first week back deals with Title IX issues at Missouri universities.
“[We are] trying to make sure the process for the individual that’s been harassed or the accused have a fair and balanced due process," he said. “Right now the concern is whether or not that Title IX has been abused at higher education institution."
According to Romine, his legislative priority this year is the Fast Track Workforce Development Bill.
“I chair the committee it’s going through, so we’re going to set up a hearing for it next week," he said. "This is in conjunction with the governor’s workforce development bill. The fast track allocates money that the governor can assign for various projects. It’s a quicker process for new business and industry to come in that if they need a trained workforce they can access those funds for a training program.”
Romine added that the program is designed to have an expedited application process for funding.
Rep. Mike Henderson
District 117 Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Desloge, who represents a portion of St. Francois County, said the first week of his second term in the legislature had been fairly quiet.
“When you start a new legislative session, everybody’s been newly elected — it starts kind of slow,” he said. “Bills will start to flow the next week when committees have been set up.”
Henderson’s first bill deals with the issue of drones being flown over correctional institutions.
“My bill would make it illegal to fly a drone over a prison," he said. "Just a regular drone, they could charge you with a misdemeanor, but, if you have contraband, such as drugs, knives, or guns, then it becomes a felony."
Henderson added that he sees it as an issue where lawmakers are having to catch up with new technology.
All-in-all, the second-term representative said he is very pleased with his committee assignments.
“I’m vice chair of Workforce Development, which I’m a big believer in.” he said. “We’ve got to start getting that connection between industry and students and workers and setting people up for jobs.”
As part of the Corrections Committee, Henderson said he has multiple concerns — particularly the low pay of corrections officers.
“We’ve got to keep fighting to get some raises for these people at the Department of Corrections,” he said.
In addition to making sure the state is providing officers adequate pay, Henderson is also looking into making other changes in the correctional system.
“We’ve started some prison reform with the sentencing,” he said. “When someone’s a non-violent offender, we need to prepare these people for jobs when they get out. We found out when we don’t, they go right back in — usually in less than two years.”
A member of the Insurance Committee, Henderson believes health care is the greatest concern of Americans and said he hopes to help Missourians by working toward health care reforms.
Rep. Elaine Gannon
115th District Rep. Elaine Gannon R-De Soto, who represents parts of Jefferson, St. Francois, and Ste. Genevieve counties, is starting her fourth and final term in the Missouri House. For the veteran legislator, the biggest challenge of the first week was becoming acquainted with the new legislators.
“There’s so many new freshmen legislators that I need to get to know,” said Gannon.
A highlight of Gannon's first week was hearing the governor’s address.
“The governor had the State of the State, which was just an amazing speech,” she said.
As she begins her final term in office, Gannon said one of her priorities is a bill addressing roofing contractor concerns.
“Unscrupulous roofers come in from out of state and pick up business,” she said. “They are not really qualified or licensed.”
According to Gannon, the bill would require licensing and bonding of roofing contractors to reduce shady business practices, such as using inferior products and eliminating dishonest roofers who prey on customers after natural disasters.
She has also filed a bill dealing with internet usage.
“This bill is to increase awareness of appropriate online behavior,” Gannon said. “Beginning in the school year 2020, each public school shall provide instruction in fourth grade, another required course in the eighth grade and elective course in high school. This course is designed to address such issues as cyber-bullying, pornographic issues, and peer pressure.
“Once it’s on [the internet], it’s on there forever,” the former teacher said. "I worry about the lack of foresight of today’s youth."
Rep. Rick Francis
145th District Rep. Rick Francis, R-Perryville, who represents Madison, Bollinger and most of Perry County in the Missouri House, began the first week of his second term in office setting up chairs and vice chairs of committees, as well as getting organized.
“I’m really excited about being named the vice chair for the Agricultural Committee," he said. “Agriculture is the number one industry in the state of Missouri.
As a member of the Financial Institutions Committee, Francis pinpointed his biggest concern is reigning in the excessive interest rates charged by the payday loan industry.
He said, “We need to make sure that [payday lenders] make money, but don’t take advantage of the situation."
Another of Francis' major concerns is the financial effect of House Bill HB512, which would revise how Missouri license bureaus are paid by the state. Specifically, he wants to see a return of financial stability for rural license bureaus.
Noting that two of the three license bureaus in Francis' district recently closed, with the one in Fredericktown reopening under different management, he said, “The state has put a lot of the expenses back on the local license bureau office that they once paid. People are not making money in 23 to 30 counties in the state."
Francis mentioned that he is also concerned about the upcoming change in driver’s licenses resulting from the nationwide Real ID act.
He said, “The extra costs for that will fall to [the license bureaus].”
Editor's Note: An article on freshman legislator, Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington, appeared in last weekend's edition of the Daily Journal.
