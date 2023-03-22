An alcoholic coffee drink company out of San Diego filed a lawsuit this month against Crown Valley Winery, alleging that large amounts of its product became contaminated by bacteria.

The suit claims that the Ste. Genevieve winery had an agreement with the coffee beverage company to can some of their product, and a substantial amount of that product became contaminated with bacteria.

Cafe Agave, Inc. develops and markets canned flavored cold brew coffee beverages spiked with alcohol. Crown Valley Winery produces, manufactures, and packages various alcoholic drinks, including its own line of wines and ciders, and the winery reportedly entered into an agreement to produce several lots of Spiked Cold Brew beverages for Cafe Agave.

The Spiked Cold Brew line of drinks flavors included espresso wine, vanilla cinnamon, mocha wine specialty, and salted caramel. The ingredients of the beverages reportedly included an alcoholic cream base and grape wine.

In filing the civil suit, Cafe Agave is seeking more than $20 million in damages from Crown Valley.

Cafe Agave’s suit filed in US District Court alleges that sometime around November 2018, the alcoholic coffee company was “forced to withdraw, destroy and/or advise its customers to dispose of all lots -- approximately 14,294 cases — of its Spiked Cold Brew beverages that were canned by Crown Valley.

The loss of product was allegedly caused because the beverages were coagulating from contamination with an alcohol-resistant pediococcus acidilactici bacterium.

The civil suit claims that the contamination and Cafe Agave’s losses were a direct result of Crown Valley’s “willful misconduct and concealment of its contamination of the products with known wine spoilage microorganisms.”

The complaint notes that Cafe Agave was referred to Crown Valley by another business based on the winery’s apparent knowledge and expertise in producing and canning alcoholic cream-based beverage products. Following the referral, Cafe Agave sought to qualify Crown Valley as an appropriate co-packer for its Spiked Cold Brew beverages, according to the suit.

During that vetting process, the lawsuit asserts that Crown Valley presented Cafe Agave with its standard “Quality Assurance Program” (QAP) that it adhered to in the production of beverages.

Cafe Agave’s suit states that “the QAP included, without limitation, procedures for performing full clean-in-place and sanitation processes before and after every day of production, ‘Scorpion’ Yeast & Bacteria Panel testing of its storage tanks for bacteria and yeast, taking ATP Bacteria Detection “swabs” during each step of the production process, and sending samples of beverages for each day of production to ETS Laboratories for “Scorpion” testing. Crown Valley emphasized that the ETS lab testing was mandatory.”

The court filings indicate that the two companies entered into a manufacturing agreement on Aug. 28, 2018. The beverages were reportedly canned at Crown Valley’s Winery building from Aug. 29, 2018, to Oct. 3, 2018.

“Unbeknownst to Cafe Agave when it entered the agreement, Crown Valley did not have the represented standard QAP in place that it would adhere to, including the “Scorpion” testing of the finished products,” the suit claims. “Crown Valley’s intentional misrepresentations about its QAP were made by Crown Valley to fraudulently induce Cafe Agave to enter the agreement, and Crown Valley’s failure to adhere to its QAP was a substantial factor in causing Cafe Agave’s damages.”

The suit goes on to allege that despite commencing canning on Aug. 29, 2018, and the representations made about its standard Quality Assurance Program, Crown Valley did not send samples of the finished canned products to ETS Labs for testing from each day of production.

The complaint suggests Crown Valley later sent the samples of the Salted Carmel and Vanilla Cinnamon flavors to the labs around Sept. 10, 2018. The following day, the winery reportedly received the “Scorpion” panel test results indicating the presence of wine spoilage microorganisms in both flavors, including acetic acid bacteria, lactobacillus, pediococcus, saccharomyces cerevisiae, and “the notorious wine spoiler” Zygosacchromyces bailli.

In the suit, Cafe Agave alleges that it was not made aware of the possible contamination until October 2018. By then, Cafe Agave says it had an agreement in place with Pabst Brewing Company to evaluate Cafe Agave Cold Spiked Brew beverages in test markets with the expectation that if Cafe Agave could demonstrate that it had a manufacturing solution in place (liquid supplier and canner) by Nov. 30, 2018, that Pabst wanted to move forward with a national rollout of the Cold Spiked brew drinks.

Additionally, the company states it had an associated 15-year agreement by which Pabst would license from Cafe Agave the exclusive right to distribute the Cold Spiked Brew beverages.

Ultimately, the complaint alleges that all flavors coagulated and became unsaleable, and Cafe Agave was left with no option other than to destroy all 14,294 cases of its Spiked Cold Brew beverages.

The company indicates that due to the contamination of its beverages, Pabst declined to move forward with the national rollout of the products and the 15-year licensing agreement.

Given the test results, and Crown Valley’s knowledge and experience, the suit asserts that the winery “unquestionably had a duty to disclose the results to Cafe Agave immediately and to cease canning the beverages.”

The lawsuit claims that “Crown Valley failed to [disclose the test results] and fraudulently concealed this information from Cafe Agave at a critical time early in the canning of Cafe Agave’s products when, if the results had been disclosed, Cafe Agave could and would have taken steps to protect itself and its valuable distribution relationship with Pabst…”

Cafe Agave’s suit cites six alleged counts, including fraudulent concealment, recklessness, and breach of contract, among others.