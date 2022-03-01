Lawsuit involving taxpayer-funded apartment complexes remains sealed

On Nov. 29, Jefferson County Circuit Judge Darrell Missey allowed the petition to be sealed, closing off specific details of the allegations from public view. Missey was later tapped to lead the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division and is no longer overseeing the matter. Judge Brenda Stacey last week denied a Post-Dispatch request to unseal the petition.

Patrick Werner and Forrest Nye, as well as several limited partnerships, are listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

He declined to say more, other than a possible countersuit was in the works. Attorney Mark Bishop, representing Nye and Werner, couldn’t be reached.

While details are limited about the allegations, their official responses to the lawsuit are viewable in court records. Allegations include breach of contract, negligent misrepresentation and fraudulent misrepresentation. The records say Stephen Voyles, on behalf of Wilshire, negotiated with Nye and Werner to purchase several apartment complexes. Those deals appear to have hit a notable snag.

The properties in question are Woodcrest Village, in De Soto, Hunter’s Ridge, in Hillsboro, Wildwood Apartments, in Arnold, Windcrest Village, in Ste. Genevieve, and Oak Knoll, in Festus. According to the Missouri Housing Development Commission, about 200 of the units are supported by $18.4 million in state and federal low-income housing tax credits. The tax credits are awarded to developers as incentives to build or refurbish affordable housing.

Nye and his firm, Nye Management LC are listed as the general partner for the tax credits, according to the Missouri Housing Development Commission, which oversees and awards projects funded through federal and state tax credits. Robert Muchow and Capital Partners Series XIV, XI and XII — not named in the lawsuit — are listed as the limited partners for most of the tax credits, with Doe Run Partnership LLC and Nye having the remainder.