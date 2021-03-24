 Skip to main content
Lead Belt Gun Club hosts Special Olympics fundraiser on Saturday
Lead Belt Gun Club hosts Special Olympics fundraiser on Saturday

Gun Club holds benefit for Special Olympics

Participants of all ages display their marksmanship at the annual Special Olympics fundraiser.

 Bobby Radford

The Desloge Police Department and Lead Belt Gun Club are teaming up once again to raise funds for Special Olympics Missouri.

On Saturday, the Lead Belt Gun Club will host two rounds of a five-stand shoot. There will be 50 total targets.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $20 per person.

This is an annual event for the two organizations.

“I don’t even remember how long we’ve been doing it,” Desloge Police Chief James “Jebo” Bullock said.

Each shooter needs at least 60 shells, size 7 ½ shot or smaller. 12, 16, 20, and 28 gauges are acceptable.

Protection for your ears and eyes is also required.

Prizes will be awarded to the winners.

All of the proceeds will go to Special Olympics Missouri, according to Bullock.

“For people that aren't interested in shooting, donations are appreciated,” he added. “If they just want to donate to Special Olympics Missouri, we'll be happy to take that.”

The Lead Belt Gun Club is located off Old Bonne Terre Road.

If you have any questions, you can contact Bullock at 573-431-1463.

The local MAAA Special Olympics event is scheduled for May 11 at North County High School. The regional event will be held in Cape Girardeau on April 24 and the state games are tentatively scheduled for June 5 in Columbia.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

