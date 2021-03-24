Lead Belt Gun Club hosts Special Olympics fundraiser on Saturday

The Desloge Police Department and Lead Belt Gun Club are teaming up once again to raise funds for Special Olympics Missouri.

On Saturday, the Lead Belt Gun Club will host two rounds of a five-stand shoot. There will be 50 total targets.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $20 per person.

This is an annual event for the two organizations.

“I don’t even remember how long we’ve been doing it,” Desloge Police Chief James “Jebo” Bullock said.

Each shooter needs at least 60 shells, size 7 ½ shot or smaller. 12, 16, 20, and 28 gauges are acceptable.

Protection for your ears and eyes is also required.

Prizes will be awarded to the winners.

All of the proceeds will go to Special Olympics Missouri, according to Bullock.

“For people that aren't interested in shooting, donations are appreciated,” he added. “If they just want to donate to Special Olympics Missouri, we'll be happy to take that.”

The Lead Belt Gun Club is located off Old Bonne Terre Road.