Lead Belt Legends 2017
Approximately 60 "Lead Belt Legends" — basketball and baseball stars from area high schools decades ago — met last year for the group's 2017 reunion. This year's reunion will be held at the MAC cafeteria in the Bob Sechrest Fieldhouse.

The annual reunion of Lead Belt athletes from the era preceding the school consolidations of the mid-1960s will be held in mid-August this year, again on the campus of Mineral Area College.

The 2018 Lead Belt Legends Reunion is scheduled for noon on August 16 in the Mineral Area College cafeteria in the Bob Sechrest Fieldhouse.

In June, the reunion’s planning committee, made up of local athletes from the pre-consolidation era, met to finalize the reunion’s agenda. The committee members included Charlie Bequette (Elvins Class of 1956), Terry Huff (Doe Run Class of 1968), Dennis Mills (Central Class of 1971), Bill Stotler (Bonne Terre Class of 1958) and Richard Lodholz (Bonne Terre Class of 1959). Huff and Mills are the 2018 reunion co-chairs, while Stotler is the reunion’s Master of Ceremonies.

The reunion will begin with a group photo being taken by Mineral Area College Communications Director Sarah Haas at noon. Rev. Melvin Weiss (Class of Elvins 1944) will then open the reunion with a prayer.

The reunion always features special guests from the pre-consolidation era of Lead Belt athletics, with this year’s reunion being no exception. Speaking at this year’s reunion will be Murphy Thomas (Doe Run Class of 1952) and Jerry Freeman (Bismarck Class of 1967). Thomas coached at both Doe Run and Farmington in addition to playing for famed coach Guy Lewis at Houston University. Freeman went on to play for East Texas Baptist University.

The Lead Belt Legends first began meeting informally at a local restaurant approximately seven years ago. As more and more classmates and fellow athletes from the days before consolidation began to turn out for the informal get-togethers, it became clear that the reunion would need a larger space and a more formal arrangement.

The Legends’ reunion found a home at Mineral Area College, where the reunion has been held for the last several years.

At last year’s reunion, which was attended by about 60 pre-consolidation athletes, the organizers honored local coach Hal Loughary and Robert Vestal, one of the authors of “A History of Missouri State Basketball Championships, Vol. 1, 1927-1998.”

Jacob Scott is a reporter with the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616 or at jscott@dailyjournalonline.com.

