The annual reunion of Lead Belt athletes from the era preceding the school consolidations of the mid-1960s will be held in mid-August this year, again on the campus of Mineral Area College.
The 2018 Lead Belt Legends Reunion is scheduled for noon on August 16 in the Mineral Area College cafeteria in the Bob Sechrest Fieldhouse.
In June, the reunion’s planning committee, made up of local athletes from the pre-consolidation era, met to finalize the reunion’s agenda. The committee members included Charlie Bequette (Elvins Class of 1956), Terry Huff (Doe Run Class of 1968), Dennis Mills (Central Class of 1971), Bill Stotler (Bonne Terre Class of 1958) and Richard Lodholz (Bonne Terre Class of 1959). Huff and Mills are the 2018 reunion co-chairs, while Stotler is the reunion’s Master of Ceremonies.
The reunion will begin with a group photo being taken by Mineral Area College Communications Director Sarah Haas at noon. Rev. Melvin Weiss (Class of Elvins 1944) will then open the reunion with a prayer.
The reunion always features special guests from the pre-consolidation era of Lead Belt athletics, with this year’s reunion being no exception. Speaking at this year’s reunion will be Murphy Thomas (Doe Run Class of 1952) and Jerry Freeman (Bismarck Class of 1967). Thomas coached at both Doe Run and Farmington in addition to playing for famed coach Guy Lewis at Houston University. Freeman went on to play for East Texas Baptist University.
The Lead Belt Legends first began meeting informally at a local restaurant approximately seven years ago. As more and more classmates and fellow athletes from the days before consolidation began to turn out for the informal get-togethers, it became clear that the reunion would need a larger space and a more formal arrangement.
The Legends’ reunion found a home at Mineral Area College, where the reunion has been held for the last several years.
At last year’s reunion, which was attended by about 60 pre-consolidation athletes, the organizers honored local coach Hal Loughary and Robert Vestal, one of the authors of “A History of Missouri State Basketball Championships, Vol. 1, 1927-1998.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.