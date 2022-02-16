Leadington adds sign to intersection

Leadington’s Board of Aldermen discussed street matters and various housekeeping items during its meeting last week at city hall, according to the unofficial minutes taken by City Clerk Deborah McCarver.

Mayor Joe Davis, at one point, suggested a “No Thru Trucks” sign be posted on Dalton Street after a truck traveling down Dalton Street from Union Street downed some low power lines last year and Ameren had to be called to fix them. The board and Maintenance Supervisor Kenny Horton agreed it would be best to post a sign at the intersection of Peterson and Dalton streets.

The expansive Woodlawn Cemetery requires a lot of care and Davis mentioned part-time staff that might be needed for the efforts, and posting the position at the end of February. Horton said he is still considering the job duties for the position. Alderman Steve Kinsey suggested hiring one part-time person for 32 hours.

Aldermen unanimously agreed to send McCarver to the New Clerks Institute offered by Missouri City Clerks and Financial Officers Association in Columbia. Davis asked for a motion to cover meals, lodging, course fees, and mileage to the conference on March 13-17. City hall will be closed during those dates.

Carver said she has previously worked for the Department of Mental Health and the Department of Corrections, and she was looking forward to the training.

“It’s really good, and since I’ve been here a year now, I feel like I’ve been here long enough where the training can really benefit the city,” she said. “I’m all about figuring what I can do to help make the city better.”

Police Chief Jerry Hicks reported county calls were down to 3% in January. The department has started ride-alongs with three Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Academy students, and insurance is carried by the academy for each student.

Hicks said the chief of the Leadwood Police Department, Jason Jarvis, would like to enter into a mutual aid agreement. Kinsey suggested Leadington assist only after all other avenues were exhausted. Davis said the type of call being responded to would need to be limited. An ordinance would need to be drafted to complete the agreement.

In other business:

The board reviewed the 2022 alderman meeting schedule and did not make any changes. The meetings will occur on the second Tuesday of each month, with the exception of Nov. 15, postponed one week because of Election Day. The next meeting is March 8, 6 p.m., at Leadington City Hall.

Aldermen approved buying two new batteries for a city truck.

Aldermen approved spending up to $500 for needed road signs and poles.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

