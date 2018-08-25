Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Leadington board OKs tax rate
The Leadington Board of Aldermen passed the tax levy for fiscal year 2018-19 when it met in regular session Aug. 21. It is identical to that of the previous year.

 Kevin R. Jenkins, Daily Journal

The Leadington Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a proposed personal property and real estate tax rate for fiscal year 2018-19 when it met in regular session Tuesday at the city municipal building.

Last year's assessed valuation for real estate was $9,312,173 and $1,706,670 for personal property, totaling $11,018,843. This year's real estate valuation is $9,147,460 and $1,865,550 for personal property, totaling $11,013,010.

The board approved the proposed tax rate of 0.3551 per $100 valuation which is identical to last year's levy.

In other action, the board approved a request from the street department for an upgraded cellphone, new police department uniforms, allowing Bening Motors to make adjustments to its parking lot. The board approved training for the street department, but denied a request for court clerk training.

Problems with spiders and mice in the fire house will be dealt with by the city street department. If it continues to be a problem, the board will decide if an outside exterminator needs to be hired.

Mayor Dustin Winick congratulated the police department for its LiveScan Award and the fire department for its Grant Award.

"This is some good news," Winick said. "We congratulate both departments for obtaining these awards."

Kevin Jenkins is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3614 or kjenkins@dailyjournalonline.com

