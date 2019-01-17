During the Leadington Board of Aldermen meeting last week, Fire Chief Doug Graham reported on the fire department's recent ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating.
Graham stated that, “effective April 1, Leadington will be the only fire department in the county with an ISO rating of 3.”
The Insurance Services Agency reports that they are a for profit agency that provides statistical information on risk. The company visits a city’s fire department and uses a Public Protection Classification scale. The scale is a 10-1 scale, with 1 being the best.
According to Value Penguin, ISO ratings are based on the following: 50 percent of the score is based on the fire department, including staffing levels, training, and proximity of the firehouse to homes and businesses; 40 percent of the score comes from the availability of water supply; and 10 percent of the score is based on the city’s local 911 system.
Value Penguin reports than only 0.71 percent of all communities surveyed received a rating of one and a rating of 5 is the median, or most common rating among departments.
Graham reported that 10 years ago, the city’s ISO rating was a 7 and five years ago, it was a 4.
So, what does this mean for the city of Leadington?
Chief Graham said it’s simple, “A lower ISO rating means lower insurance rates for homeowners and businesses. Having a 3 rating can even attract more businesses to the city and that’s exciting.”
Graham reported that the ISO inspection was done in September, and he reports that the rating of 3 was sort of a Christmas present.
“I checked my mail on Christmas Eve, and there in the stack was the envelope containing the ISO report,” said Graham.
Mayor Dustin Winick stated he was pleased with the report and thanked Graham and the department for their dedication and hard work in making the department one of the best in the area.
In other business, Police Chief Dustin McKinney gave the board an update on the status of Live Scan.
“Live Scan is an electronic system of capturing fingerprints and replaces the traditional ink and fingerprint card style of printing," he said.
At this time, the chief is still coordinating with Jefferson City on an installation date.
"This system will allow the police department to capture live fingerprints and obtain instant search results," he said. "The old ink and paper system isn’t always accurate and takes a lot of processing time.”
McKinney added that this new system will keep the city up to state standards in that statutes require immediate printing for certain offenses.
“Having this system will make the department much more efficient and effective," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.