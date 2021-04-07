Leadwood chief, wife find soft landing for pups

Life’s looking up for two puppies who were found abused and abandoned in Leadwood recently.
Police Chief Greg Northrup and his wife, Jeannie, are currently fostering the sibling pit-mixes they’ve temporarily christened after a certain Pet Detective movie.
“The puppies are doing well,” Chief Northrup said. “My family is calling them Ace and Ventura.”
Finding and re-finding the pokey little puppies took a bit of sleuthing, at that.
According to his wife Jeannie, she understood that a man made a call to 911 reporting that dogs had bitten his son and that he would kill them if someone didn’t come get them.
When Chief Northrup arrived to the undisclosed location in Leadwood, he spoke with the woman living there and saw two very young puppies. According to Jeannie, the woman assured Chief Northrup she would take the puppies to a shelter and that police assistance was not necessary.
A few days after the incident, Chief Northrup was running a personal errand and recognized the puppies, who were running along Caviness Road between Leadwood City Park and Roy’s Convenience Store. He immediately suspected the pups had been dumped.
Jeannie said after Chief Northrup ran his errand, he kept an eye out for the puppies, but he couldn’t find them.
“After three days of searching and networking, the pups were found by caring Leadwood citizens who contacted the Leadwood PD,” Jeannie said. “When they were rescued, the puppies were emaciated and had sustained damage to their limbs that makes everyday life difficult for them.”
The puppies were picked up and are being fostered by Chief Northrup and his family until a rescue organization located in St. Louis takes them. The rescue will provide medical care and a new, more permanent foster home until the puppies are cleared for adoption.
Sydney Holst from St. Louis Rescue Friends posted a request for puppy food to Facebook and people responded with bags of food, well wishes, and requests to adopt.
“It’s hard for me to understand how anyone could do so much harm to one thing so innocent,” said Jeannie. “It’s been an honor to be able to provide a loving environment for them.”
Chief Northrup agreed. “It will be hard to part with them, but we know the rescue will be able to provide medical care and get them into good living forever homes,” he said.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.