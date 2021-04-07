Leadwood chief, wife find soft landing for pups

Life’s looking up for two puppies who were found abused and abandoned in Leadwood recently.

Police Chief Greg Northrup and his wife, Jeannie, are currently fostering the sibling pit-mixes they’ve temporarily christened after a certain Pet Detective movie.

“The puppies are doing well,” Chief Northrup said. “My family is calling them Ace and Ventura.”

Finding and re-finding the pokey little puppies took a bit of sleuthing, at that.

According to his wife Jeannie, she understood that a man made a call to 911 reporting that dogs had bitten his son and that he would kill them if someone didn’t come get them.

When Chief Northrup arrived to the undisclosed location in Leadwood, he spoke with the woman living there and saw two very young puppies. According to Jeannie, the woman assured Chief Northrup she would take the puppies to a shelter and that police assistance was not necessary.

A few days after the incident, Chief Northrup was running a personal errand and recognized the puppies, who were running along Caviness Road between Leadwood City Park and Roy’s Convenience Store. He immediately suspected the pups had been dumped.