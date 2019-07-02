Leadwood discusses water with DNR

Leadwood officials had a phone conference with officials from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) last month where the topic of conversation was the city’s lack of progress in removing radionuclides from their drinking water.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has established maximum contaminant levels for combined radium 226 and 228 and for gross alpha radiation in drinking water.
Radionuclides are believed to be linked to cancer over time. Leadwood’s filtration is filtering out the gross alpha radiation to be in compliance with DNR and EPA standards but the levels of radium 226 and 228 are too high.
Mayor David Henry said that the city is currently following specifications laid out by DNR on how to run the city’s water treatment systems but it’s not bringing the water tests into compliance.
The city has two wells but only uses well number two. Tests of both wells indicate that the well the city is not using actually contains less contaminants. Henry said they stopped using well number one because the pumps had to be manually turned on and off.
The most recent tests of the water from well number two showed that the city’s filtration system is removing some radium but not enough.
Water department officials said that testing at well number two revealed that its filtration system was removing approximately 32 percent of the radium and over 70 percent of the gross alpha radiation.
The city uses a filtration system manufactured by Filtronics, a municipal and industrial water solutions company based in California.
Henry said that neither Filtronics nor DNR were sure as to the reason the water was not in compliance since the city appears to be following the DNR treatment guidelines.
“We told them what we had done and what we had planned to do,” Henry said of the call with DNR. “They were good with that but wanted it in writing and I gave it to them.”
DNR has specified a certain amount of time for the city to come into water regulation compliance through an Abatement Order on Consent (AOC) that establishes a schedule to correct violations.
Leadwood’s deadline for DNR compliance is Jan. 1. and the city needs four consecutive quarters of compliance.
“I don’t know that we will make the timetable,” said Henry. “Basically, because it’s physically impossible.”
So far, the city has submitted the first scheduled compliance explaining what they had already done to the water system. The AOC requires the city to get prior approval before changing the media in the filtration system but they had already done the media replacement so they explained that to DNR.
If the media replacement, or any other actions, fail to resolve the compliance issues or produce better water test results, the city must submit another AOC schedule by Sept. 11 detailing what further steps they plan to take in the matter. This would give them a new compliance deadline in July of 2021.
“There are two kinds of tests for the radionuclides and the one we’re using, we’re failing,” said Henry. He mentioned that Farmington had a situation where one of their wells failed using the regular test but passes the alternative test.
Henry went on to explain that DNR accepts the results from both tests so the city is going to try the alternative water test to see if the results will fall into the acceptable range.
If the city can’t bring the levels of radium in its water into the range allowed by DNR in the timeframe specified by the AOC, they will be charged daily penalties.
Additionally, DNR also has the option to refer a case the Attorney General’s Office to represent the department in legal action against the city to obtain a court order requiring compliance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.