You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Leadwood gears up for late Easter egg hunt in June
0 comments
alert top story

Leadwood gears up for late Easter egg hunt in June

{{featured_button_text}}
Leadwood gears up for late Easter egg hunt

A toddler inspects his haul at a previous Leadwood Easter Egg Hunt.

 File photo

While the Easter Bunny might have chosen to socially-distance himself a bit on April 12, he’s ready to make up for lost time during Leadwood’s Easter Egg Hunt at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in the City Park located on Caviness Road.

Four age groups and corresponding “hunting grounds” for the kids will be designated at the park. The age groups are 0-1, 2-4, 5-7 and 8-10.

In addition to eggs filled with candy, name drawings for scooters, bikes, toys and other prizes will be given to lucky boys and girls in each age category, part of a tradition that’s grown over the last two decades.

Anna Woods, Ward 1 alderwoman, said Leadwood citizen Cindy Davis have been spending time stuffing more than 8,000 plastic eggs with candy and little surprises for Sunday’s hunt.

“She did almost all the eggs herself, and she really deserves recognition for that,” Woods said.

The alderwoman said she realized it was unorthodox to have an Easter egg hunt so late, but she thinks it’s important to keep the tradition alive — better late than never.

“We can’t have 8,000 or 9,000 eggs sitting around until next year. We spent about $800 on everything, we need to get it out there,” Woods said. “I didn’t care if it was August or September, plus we need to give kids something to do, they’ve been shut up too long.”

Woods said there will be disinfectant spray and wipes used on the facilities, and everyone is encouraged to practice social distancing as best they can.

“Just use common sense,” she said.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

County health confirms case 41
Local News

County health confirms case 41

  • Updated

The St. Francois County Health Center reported on Friday a confirmed COVID-19 case at a local congregate facility. The case is associated with…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News