Leadwood gears up for late Easter egg hunt in June

While the Easter Bunny might have chosen to socially-distance himself a bit on April 12, he’s ready to make up for lost time during Leadwood’s Easter Egg Hunt at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in the City Park located on Caviness Road.

Four age groups and corresponding “hunting grounds” for the kids will be designated at the park. The age groups are 0-1, 2-4, 5-7 and 8-10.

In addition to eggs filled with candy, name drawings for scooters, bikes, toys and other prizes will be given to lucky boys and girls in each age category, part of a tradition that’s grown over the last two decades.

Anna Woods, Ward 1 alderwoman, said Leadwood citizen Cindy Davis have been spending time stuffing more than 8,000 plastic eggs with candy and little surprises for Sunday’s hunt.

“She did almost all the eggs herself, and she really deserves recognition for that,” Woods said.

The alderwoman said she realized it was unorthodox to have an Easter egg hunt so late, but she thinks it’s important to keep the tradition alive — better late than never.