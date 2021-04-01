Leadwood hatches plan for egg hunt

Leadwood City Park on Caviness Road will be hopping with action on Saturday morning. The Easter Bunny, with all his magic, is planning an appearance at the city park on Saturday at 10 a.m. during the annual Easter Egg Hunt.
Organized by the Leadwood Police Department, Chief Greg Northrup said children and their families will want to get there right on time to meet the Easter Bunny. They’ll get to enjoy Easter treats like sugar cookies and carrot-shaped bags filled with cheesy popcorn and cheese puffs. The treats should power them up to hunt for more than 10,000 eggs strewn throughout the 16 acres of Leadwood City Park.
Yes, 10,000 eggs. And all contain some sort of goody, such as hard candy, gummies, chocolates, Airheads and novelty erasers.
“The event is made possible by donations and efforts from the City of Leadwood, Leadwood Police Department, Leadwood residents, Mary’s Hair Styles, Desloge VFW, Woody’s, Soil and Land Service in Leadwood and Desloge Walmart,” Northrup said. “It takes a community and community-minded businesses to put something like this together, and everyone’s contributions are appreciated.”
Five age groups and corresponding “hunting grounds” for the kids will be designated at the park. The age groups are 0-1, 2-4, 5-7, 8-10 and 10+. In addition to eggs filled with candy, name drawings for scooters, bikes, toys and other prizes will be given to lucky boys and girls in each age category, part of a tradition that’s grown over the last two decades.
Last year, because the coronavirus fouled up almost everything around the globe including most public Easter celebrations, the Leadwood Easter Egg Hunt came this close to being a complete casualty. By June, however, organizers couldn’t stand it. More than 8,000 plastic eggs filled with treats were ready and just waiting to be hidden and found.
As alderwoman Anna Woods said then, “We can’t have 8,000 or 9,000 eggs sitting around until next year. We spent about $800 on everything, we need to get it out there. I didn’t care if it was August or September. Plus we need to give kids something to do, they’ve been shut up too long.”
For more information on the Leadwood Easter Egg Hunt, contact Leadwood City Hall, 573-562-7125.
