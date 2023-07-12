From 2009 to 2019 a Leadwood man pled guilty to six felonies and seven misdemeanors in St. Francois County. After a four-year incarceration, he gained three felony charges, two misdemeanor charges, and one infraction.

Jesse Evan Spain, 35, is most recently accused of felony first-degree assault.

According to a probable cause statement from the Leadwood Police Department, on June 25, Spain allegedly hit a woman in the face multiple times. When the woman tried to get away from Spain and hid under a bed, Spain allegedly struck the woman in the face repeatedly with the boxed spring mattress. The report states the woman suffered serious physical injuries consisting of multiple fractures as a result of the incident.

Other pending charges for Spain include a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge from March 2021; a misdemeanor driving while suspended from February 2023 along with an infraction of not wearing a seat belt; a felony driving while revoked and a felony persistent DWI from April.

All of the current, pending charges for Spain are in St. Francois County and proceedings will take place in the St. Francois County Courthouse. Spain is scheduled for an initial appearance on Friday at 9 a.m. for the DWI and driving while revoked charges.

The next court appearance is scheduled on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. for a case review of the driving while revoked charge and seatbelt infraction. At the same time, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for the felony assault.

The last court appearance is scheduled on Aug. 3 at 1:30 p.m. for a trial setting of the resisting arrest charge.

Spain is currently out of jail on bond with special conditions.

A review of Missouri Case Net revealed a lengthy criminal history for Spain, including convictions for felony tampering with a motor vehicle, felony resisting arrest, felony driving while revoked, felony burglary, and felony assault.