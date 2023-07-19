Leadwood Police Chief Chris Heatherly took to Facebook Live last Monday to connect with the public and discuss recent developments in the city. During the live stream, Heatherly expressed his gratitude towards the city before going on to address issues of noise and property ordinances, recent felony arrests, developments in the police department, and Facebook comments.

To highlight the department's activity, Heatherly spoke about two recent felony arrests made by the Leadwood Police Department, including one involving a repeat offender on charges of first-degree domestic assault. Additionally, Heatherly informed viewers about an incident where a man carried a rifle into city hall, stating that the department did everything they could so that the individual in question received the necessary mental health care.

Heatherly also announced an update to the city's vehicles with distinctive police stickers, marking them as Leadwood Police.

Heatherly explained that getting the vehicles in order was the first step in connecting the community with the police force, along with securing grant money from the state to further improve upon police equipment.

The chief said he hopes that when the Kids, Cops, and Cookies event resumes during the start of the school year, children from the community will be able to interact with the new and improved vehicles and improve police literacy among the city.

Heatherly spoke about recent property citations. The police department has issued a total of 20 citations for both speeding and property violations, he said.

Heatherly spoke on the drastic need to clean up the neighborhood, addressing some of the public concern about houses in the area.

"I'll be honest with you folks, I would not want to live next door to some of the houses here. We're going to get them cleaned up," he said.

The chief acknowledged residential farms falling under ordinance violations and emphasized the department's activity to address these issues through warnings and citations.

The chief addressed public concern over noise violations and chaos at the gas station in Leadwood late at night. Heatherly said that though there are no police operating after midnight in Leadwood, the department is actively working to hire new officers by putting out search ads, as well as working with the city to secure a grant from the state.

Lastly, Heatherly addressed rumors circulating on Facebook and apologized for not posting a Facebook Live video the previous week. He explained that city council meetings could become chaotic, and his responsibility is to maintain peace during those sessions.

Heatherly encouraged the public to approach him or the police department directly with any questions or concerns, emphasizing the importance of seeking accurate information from the police department rather than relying on social media speculation.