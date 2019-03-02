Try 3 months for $3

During the Leadwood Board of Aldermen meeting on Monday, the board voted on a new city prosecuting attorney and municipal judge.

Three council members voted for a six-month term, with Alderman David Henry voting no, asking “why not a year?”

Later on, Mayor Dennis Parks explained the term length.

“I wanted to get the contracts separate,” he said, to stagger their leave times. “Last time, [legal representatives] changed at the same time, so with six months, I could change the time limit on the other ones.”

He said he does intend to extend the term lengths.

Michael Randazzo, the new city prosecuting attorney, is also the city attorney for Arcadia, Iron Mountain Lake, and Viburnum, and is municipal judge in the City of Sullivan.

Tony Dorsett was hired to be city municipal judge for a term of six months.

Eric C. Harris was also voted in as a city attorney for one year. Harris has served as an attorney in Leadwood before, between 1976 and 2012. He has also served as an attorney at Potosi, Irondale, Mineral Point, Bismarck, Caledonia, and Iron Mountain Lake.

In other motions, the board decided to have a citywide yard sale on May 18, and to buy three new security cameras for the city hall. Alderman Charles Lewis said that the yard sale is something they’ve done a long time, similar to surrounding towns.

“They pick a weekend where basically everybody can try having a yard sale, and it just draws more customers in town for the people having a yard sale,” Lewis said.

They decided that, due to scheduling constraints with the carnival company, that the town festival would be moved from May to June. It will be June 21-23 to avoid competition with surrounding areas.

“We’ve been doing a festival in town for about 10 years,” he said. In previous years during fall, it fell around the same time as the Mountain Music Festival in Ironton. The first time in spring, last year, they had a conflict with the ride company.

The summer is a good window of opportunity to host the carnival, a barbecue bash, live music, and craft vendors.

“Within the next couple of weeks, we’ll choose a [festival] name, and some bands for it,” Lewis said.

