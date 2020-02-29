Leap Babies enjoy their rare birthdays

Emma McGill is a sophomore at Central High School but she’s only 4 years old today.
That’s because today is leap day, which only happens every four years. Leap years are even numbers which are divisible by four. The last leap day was Feb. 29, 2016.
The odds of being born on Feb. 29 are slim: 1 in 1,461 or only a 7% chance.
People born on leap day are sometimes called a leaper, leapling or simply a leap-year baby.
The practice of leap days started many years ago with the Egyptians and then the Romans with Julius Caesar. So the practice has been going on for at least 2,000 years. Leap days basically keep our modern-day Gregorian calendar aligned with Earth’s revolutions around the sun.
McGill turns 4 – or 16 – today. She was born on a military base because her parents were both stationed at Whiteman Airforce Base in Knob Noster.
“It’s funny that you would ask when I celebrate my birthday,” said McGill, “because I always celebrated on the 28th until I fell in love with Justin Bieber in the third grade and realized his birthday was on the first day of March.”
She celebrates each year whenever it is convenient for her and her family. But this year is especially exciting since she is getting a “real birthday.”
“I love my uniqueness about my birthday, but it’s also really hard to explain to some people who have never been taught what leap day is. I’m the only one that I know who has a leap birthday and I love it."
This year, McGill, the daughter of Ashley and Derrick Hulsey, is going to celebrate with friends and family at a big get-together.
“I’m very nerdy, so I loved learning the history about leap year,” she said. “It actually was ‘invented’ per se by Julius Caesar to make up the difference between the solar and lunar calendars.”
Izibel Parson, of Fredericktown, was born to Greg and Candice Parson on Feb. 29, 2008. Her original birthday was supposed to be St. Patrick’s Day.
Technically Parson is celebrating her third birthday today even though she’s turning 12. She gets frustrated when people call her a 3-year-old, especially her older brother Auston when he teases her. But she enjoys having a unique birthday.
This year, Parson’s family and friends are throwing her a huge party to celebrate her leap day birthday.
Bryan Kennon, of Irondale, is turning 11 but was born 44 years ago. He said having his birthday on leap day hasn’t bothered him at all. He’s very laid-back and doesn’t let many things get to him.
Over the years his family has usually celebrated his birthday on Feb. 28.
“I guess it’s alright having my birthday every four years,” he said. “I don’t really mind.”
Dawn Raynor turned 14 today. She was born in 1964 at Bethesda Hospital in St. Louis.
She said since she was born in February, she’s always preferred to celebrate in February instead of doing it on March 1.
Raynor has enjoyed telling her grandkids she’d be 14 today. “They ask how come I can drive and have a job,” she said, laughing.
As for her special plans, Raynor said her husband has “something nice planned” for her birthday.
Jerry Sample, of Fredericktown, is 11 today but was born 44 years ago. He and his neighbor were born on the same day at Mineral Area Regional Medical Center in Farmington and grew up together during most of their youth in the same subdivision.
Over the years, Sample has celebrated his birthday on Feb. 28 but also took advantage of some birthdays on March 1.
His plans this year consist of going to one of his favorite restaurants, Lambert’s.
Trena Penberthy was born 60 years ago at Bonne Terre Hospital. She is celebrating her 15th birthday today.
When she was younger, Penberthy celebrated her birthday on Feb. 28 during the years when there was no Feb. 29 that year.
“Of course being a child, you’re always anxious for your birthday, so I didn’t want to wait another whole day,” she said.
Penberthy recalls being teased many times that there were no presents or cake because there was no day to celebrate her birthday.
But 2016 was an extra special birthday for her because that was her “last real birthday.” It was both her and her granddaughter Jadyn’s birthday.
“Not too many people can say that they’ve had the same amount of birthdays as their granddaughter,” said Penberthy.
Now that she’s older, Penberthy said it’s nice to have only one birthday every four years. “That way I can say I’m younger than I really am.”
Charles Murphy is celebrating his sweet 16 today. He was born Feb. 29, 1956, at Bonne Terre Hospital to Robert and Stella Murphy. He was the fifth of 10 children born to his parents.
Murphy was born with a club foot and wore a brace, but with prayer “Jesus healed his foot.” He now walks without any indications of this previous problem.
He has always celebrated his birthday on Feb. 28.
“You know, as years pile on, and you don’t celebrate as you used to, every day is your birthday,” he said.
Murphy and his wife Janice have a 4-year-old grandson who says he wants to be like PaPa and have a birthday every day. Three years ago Murphy celebrated 15 years together with a granddaughter and grandson.
This year, he has two granddaughters who turn 16 with him.
“He takes pride that he is turning 16 with him,” said Janice. “He teases that maybe he will get a license and ask his favorite girl out on a date.”
In reality, the couple has been married 45 years.
Murphy said having a birthday on leap year keeps him “young and good looking” and he can act his age.
When he was younger, his mother always made sure they celebrated his birthday with a cake so he never felt like he didn’t have a birthday on those years.
Murphy recalled one birthday when he “got out of his turn milking the cow.” They lived on a farm north of Bonne Terre.
Plans this year include a special surprise birthday party for Murphy, to be given to him by his family. He has been blessed with two married daughters and two married sons, 10 grandchildren, and one grandchild arriving in May. He will share birthday cake with his two granddaughters as they also celebrate their sweet 16th birthdays with their grandfather.
Janice said, “Charles has a lot of fun telling people that he’s not old but just a young whippersnapper.”
She said her husband is a very fun guy, is known for his laugh, and is always looking on the positive side and sharing his faith with everyone he meets.
Dana (Yow) Neubrand celebrates her 15th birthday today but has lived 60 years.
She’s amazed when people are not aware of leap day or leap year and do not understand why the extra day is added to the calendar every four years. She enjoys sharing information about why the day is needed.
One fun thing she likes to share is the old tale of leap day being the day when women can ask men to marry.
Neubrand’s birth was a bit past her original due date. Her mother Wanda told Dana she was born on a Monday in 1960 at 10 a.m. Her father, Kenneth, was in the Air Force and after a stint in Newfoundland, he was then stationed at Clinton-Sherman Air Force Base in Oklahoma. The family lived off base in a nearby small town called Sentinel. A small two-doctor hospital was located on a steep hill. When Wanda awoke on Feb. 29 with serious labor pains, she and Kenneth went to the hospital at 6 a.m. Wanda still had curlers in her hair.
There was a winter storm happening, so the couple was fearful if they would make it up the hill to the hospital. They eventually did, and Wanda was taken into a delivery room. It was then – while she was in extreme pain – that she was asked, “Do you want to have this baby today?”
Wanda explained, “Well, of course I do!” and thought the question that had just been asked was rather strange.
The nurse then pointed out that her baby would not have a birthday until every four years because it was leap year.
Nineteen-year-old Wanda said OK and proceeded to have her baby. It was only over time that she realized the meaning of Dana’s birth and how special of a day it truly is.
She loves that fewer people share this special birthday and the only other leapling she has known personally is a close school friend named Craig Brown.
“I think my birthday really becomes fun when it is time to celebrate a real one because my husband gets excited with me and works hard to give me presents equal to the leap year I am turning,” said Neubrand. “So four years ago, I received 14 gifts from that sweet guy.”
Neubrand calls her birthday and non-birthday years “off” and “on” years. As a young girl, she celebrated with her best friend Barbara on her March 1 birthday. After Neubrand was older, she celebrated on Feb. 28. Over the years she has had times where the “off” year has been switched completely by as much as a week or more due to vacations, wanting to celebrate on a weekend or other reasons.
“And I am notorious for celebrating for up to three days in the ‘off’ years,” she said.
When it’s a leap year, Neubrand said her actual Feb. 29 birthday feels special. When she wakes up on that morning, she always notices what a different and unique feel it possesses. Her day only gets better when family and friends who remember her extra day is her real birthday.
This year is Neubrand’s biggest celebration ever. Her daughter, Loren Berry, is getting married today.
“This will make my real 60th birthday the best it can be,” she said.
Loren and her fiance Da live in Florida and chose Feb. 29 as their wedding day. The bride-to-be asked her mom how she felt about her wedding being on Neubrand’s birthday.
“All I could say was, ‘Well, I love it as long as you do,’” said Neubrand.
The wedding is in Orlando where many of Loren’s family will fly in for the ceremony. Unfortunately, Da’s family will not be able to attend. Da is Chinese and has lived in the U.S. for eight years. His family will not be able to travel to the wedding
“The coronavirus scare has stopped his parents from being able to join us and we are saddened by that,” said Neubrand. His family was able to visit at Christmastime and they enjoyed several memorable days while in Missouri.
The two families share a phone app together so they can keep track of how they are and share in the wedding excitement together. They’re hoping Da’s family joins the ceremony via the internet.
“All in all, having a leap day birthday, for me, is quite a blessing and very fun,” said Neubrand.
