Leap Babies enjoy their rare birthdays

She said her husband is a very fun guy, is known for his laugh, and is always looking on the positive side and sharing his faith with everyone he meets.

Dana (Yow) Neubrand celebrates her 15th birthday today but has lived 60 years.

She’s amazed when people are not aware of leap day or leap year and do not understand why the extra day is added to the calendar every four years. She enjoys sharing information about why the day is needed.

One fun thing she likes to share is the old tale of leap day being the day when women can ask men to marry.

Neubrand’s birth was a bit past her original due date. Her mother Wanda told Dana she was born on a Monday in 1960 at 10 a.m. Her father, Kenneth, was in the Air Force and after a stint in Newfoundland, he was then stationed at Clinton-Sherman Air Force Base in Oklahoma. The family lived off base in a nearby small town called Sentinel. A small two-doctor hospital was located on a steep hill. When Wanda awoke on Feb. 29 with serious labor pains, she and Kenneth went to the hospital at 6 a.m. Wanda still had curlers in her hair.