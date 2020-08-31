Learn about fall edible mushrooms at MDC virtual program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mushroom hunting is a tradition for many of Missouri’s outdoor enthusiasts.

Morels get much of the mushroom hunting hype when they appear in April and May, but mushroom hunting isn’t just a spring thing. Wild mushrooms can provide tasty table fare in the fall, too. One of the keys to enjoying Missouri’s wild mushrooms is knowing which ones are edible and which ones aren’t.

People can learn more about mushrooms that can add delight to meals at this time of year at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Flavorful Fall Fungus.” This online program will be from 10-11 a.m. on Sept. 2, and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for all ages. People can register for this program at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174166