Learn about hummingbirds at virtual event

Ruby-throated hummingbirds winter in southern Mexico and Central America. From Missouri, that’s a long trip for a little bird.

People can learn more about the fall migration hummingbirds make at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “A Hummingbird’s Journey South.” This online program will be from 10-11 a.m. on Aug. 15 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for all ages. People can register for this program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173921

In the fall, some migrating hummingbirds follow land-based routes to their winter destinations, but others take a more remarkable route. Based on sightings and tagging data, it’s presumed some hummingbirds fly nonstop across the Gulf of Mexico from the Gulf Coast of the U.S. to winter homes in Central America. This is a continuous flight of more than 20 hours and approximately 500 miles.

If all this talk of long flights has urged you to give your local hummingbirds some food for the road, you’re in luck.