Learn about wildlife at Aug. 13 MDC virtual program
Learn about wildlife at Aug. 13 MDC virtual program

Learn about wildlife at Aug. 13 MDC virtual program

Crickets are among the items that will be on the menu for the animals housed at the Missouri Department of Conservation's Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center during the Aug. 13 virtual program "Feeding Frenzy."

 MDC

Knowing what an animal eats can provide interesting insights into how it lives.

People wanting to learn more about animal appetites can get information at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Feeding Frenzy.” This online program will be 1-1:30 p.m., Aug. 13, and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. This program is open to all ages. People can register for this program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173928

Program participants will see the reptiles, amphibians and fish that are housed at the nature center get fed by Cape Nature Center volunteers. While these animals gobble up a smorgasbord of crickets, worms, minnows, and other food items; their eating habits will be discussed.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

