Learning Zone returns to Fredericktown

Caydin West, Kevin Weise, Luke Robbins, Calb Kelley, Jocelyn Peters and Mattie Betke partake in the Wii Class during Learning Zone at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School. The group took turns playing Mario Brothers on the Wii console. 

 Victoria Kemper, Daily Journal

After spending the first few months of school without Learning Zone, the after school program returned to the Fredericktown R-I School District Oct. 28. 

The extended-learning, after-school program is federally-funded by the 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant and is awarded to schools and after-school clubs such as the YMCA. This will be Fredericktown R-I's first year of a five-year cycle.

"There were many positive responses from parents, staff and students when we announced our funding award," Fredericktown Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson said. "I know that many parents rely on Learning Zone as a safe place for their students to attend after school." 

Henson said it is great to know many students will not have to go home to an empty home while their parents are still at work. He said the district enjoys providing a free meal to students, some of whom may have limited access to dinner otherwise. 

"Many students benefit from the opportunity to have some extra time and help with assignments and interventions, especially in math and reading," Henson said. "We also have opportunities for students to have additional, safe physical activity."

Henson said many students enjoy the extra time to interact with each other. He said for those who live in rural areas, they may not have neighbor kids to play with after school.

"Our centers offer a variety of courses and activities for kids," Henson said. "It can include reading, writing or STEM-related activities as well as physical activities and hobbies."

Henson said the district uses the time for enrichment and interventions in the core areas.

"We also offer fine arts classes and even have a musical production at our middle school," Henson said. "We also include many family activities depending on the building. We have Thursday Family Fun Night that lasts until 7 p.m."

Henson said the district tries to offer programming for adults as well covering a variety of topics including financial planning, tax preparation and more. He said the plan is to work with the Madison County Extension Office to help promote some of those opportunities. 

The grant did not come easily, however, as the district put forth a lot of time and effort to secure the funding.

"It is a fairly arduous task," Henson said. "The application we sent in was 140 pages."

Henson said the application included detailed descriptions of programming, budgeting information, lesson plans and more. He said they had to detail the district's philosophy and reasoning behind the programming.

"If you are a returning program such as Learning Zone, then you have to describe how you would expand and improve the program," Henson said. "All of our site coordinators, Bobbie Jensen at the middle school, Cindy Coffman at the elementary school and Amy Long at the high school, put in several days this June, contributing to the process."

Henson said retirees Dr. Mary Jo Jensen and Sally Hovis, site coordinator for the intermediate school last cycle, contributed a huge amount of time on the grant. He said Erin Graham is the new intermediate school site coordinator.

"While she (Graham) was not involved in the grant writing directly, she worked closely with Sally Hovis during their monitoring last year, helping her prepare materials," Henson said. "We are very appreciative of all the time and effort that these ladies contributed."

Henson said the grant is fully funded for the first three years with reductions in the last two. He said staff members who work for Learning Zone do so on a volunteer basis, this includes teachers, secretaries, librarians, cooks and bus drivers. 

"A meal is provided every day before classes begin," Henson said. "We do provide transportation, but it will change from in the past. We will not be taking children directly to their homes this year. We will designate some drop off points at various spots in the district."

Henson said drop off locations will be announced as soon as the district receives all the transportation requests.

"The main reason we are doing this is because of the lateness of some of our rural routes," Henson said. "We drive nearly 1,500 miles a day in routes in our district. Last year some of our students were not getting home until after 7:30 p.m."

Henson said this also created late nights for the bus drivers. He said the district hopes parents will understand the change and welcomes any feedback.

"Outside of the programming mentioned previously, there are some common themes that we believe are a benefit to students who are enrolled in Learning Zone,"  Henson said. "One is the social and emotional component that we use in all of our programs. We try to encourage positive social skills and interaction between students and staff. Another is interaction and a sense of belonging."

Henson said they know that many of their students would be going home to an empty house or do not have the opportunity to interact with peers outside the school setting. He said Learning Zone is a great place for kids to engage with each other. 

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

