Legal age to buy tobacco products raised

The legal age to buy tobacco products in the U.S. has been officially raised from the age of 18 to 21 by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
On Dec. 20, President Donald Trump signed a legislation which amended the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act which included raising the legal age concerning tobacco products.
The change in the age to legally purchase tobacco products applies to all tobacco products including e-cigarettes and vaping cartridges.
When the legislation was signed it was unclear when the change in the legal age would come into effect as the FDA had six months to amend its policies after Trump signed the legislation. Then, the FDA would have 90 days from the time it amended its policies to put the change in place.
However, the FDA website currently reads “On December 20, 2019, the President signed legislation to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and raise the federal minimum age of sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years.
“It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product – including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes – to anyone under 21. FDA will provide additional details on this issue as they become available.”
Prior to this recent change made by the FDA, 18 states including Washington D.C. already set the legal age to buy tobacco products to 21.
